WWE Spoilers: First ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match announced!

The 31st annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, on January 28 at a special start time of 7/6 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. As announced on RAW, the 2018 Royal Rumble will feature the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Plus, the Universal Championship will be defended in a Triple Threat Match. Here is the updated card for the Royal Rumble:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

First Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Universal Championship: Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane

As of this post, Elias (RAW) has been confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and Naomi (SmackDown LIVE) has been confirmed for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. The winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match will earn a shot at either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 and the winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match will earn a shot at either the RAW Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34.

