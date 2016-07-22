WWE WrestleMania 33 Results

The Phenom’s Last Ride.

For over three decades, WrestleMania has solidified itself as the preeminent event in professional wrestling, creating unforgettable matches and moments that last a lifetime. A who’s who of wrestling legends have made their mark on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” as names like Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock, Mick Foley, Edge, Chris Jericho, and The Undertaker have all had the rare honor of competing at WrestleMania and, this year, modern day stars and legends of the past would step onto the grandest stage in the wrestling world to forge their WrestleMania moment. Rivalries would come to a head, championships would be decided, and legends would be made as “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” WrestleMania 33 came to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

In October of last year, a moment that wrestling fans never thought they would see happened when the most dominant competitor in WCW history, Goldberg, made his first appearance on RAW in twelve years. The former WCW Champion would pick up right where he left off over a decade earlier by getting in the face of “The Beast” Brock Lesnar, leading to a match at Survivor Series that would forever change the career paths of both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. On that night, Goldberg would shock the entire world, including Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, by delivering two Spears and a Jackhammer to “The Beast”, defeating Brock Lesnar in an astonishing one minute and twenty-six seconds. Goldberg’s unexpected dominance would lead to Goldberg competing in the Royal Rumble Match and this would give Brock Lesnar his shot at redemption, but again it was Goldberg who proved to have the number of “The Beast”, quickly eliminating Brock from the Rumble. Looking to avenge his loss at Survivor Series as well as his embarrassment at the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar would challenge Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania, which Goldberg gladly accepted. With their rematch set for “The Show of Shows”, the intense rivalry would take an interesting turn at Fastlane when, thanks to a distraction from Chris Jericho, Goldberg would beat Kevin Owens in just twenty-two seconds to become the brand new Universal Champion. Now all eyes are on the Camping World Stadium in Orlando where thirteen years after their one-on-one match at WrestleMania XX, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar would step into the ring one last time at WrestleMania with the Universal Championship on the line. Will Goldberg prove that he is simply unbeatable by vanquishing “The Beast” one more time or will Brock Lesnar’s embarrassment fuel Brock’s ascension to the Universal Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”?

In perhaps the most unusually conceived WWE Championship match in WrestleMania history, Bray Wyatt will defend the WWE Championship against his former ally Randy Orton on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”. However, this match has become about much more than the WWE Championship in recent weeks as, after winning the 2017 Royal Rumble Match to earn the right to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, then Wyatt Family member Randy Orton would unexpectedly surrender his guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania, saying that as long as Bray was his “master”, he would never fight Bray for the WWE Championship. In a long con by “The Viper”, Orton would earn the trust of Bray Wyatt during their time in The Wyatt Family and this would pay off for Orton once Bray gave Orton the “keys to the kingdom”. Once he was given access to the Wyatt Family compound, Randy Orton would set in motion the attempted destruction of Bray Wyatt as Orton would not only burn Bray’s place of worship to the ground, but would also burn the remains of the storied Sister Abigail as well before declaring that he is coming for Bray Wyatt and the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. This would send Bray into an absolute breakdown as Orton had taken Sister Abigail away from Bray. However, “The Eater of Worlds” would claim that Sister Abigail had entrusted her power to him after Bray rubbed the remains of Sister Abigail all over his face and arms. Orton would then try to put an end to Sister Abigail once and for all by impaling Abigail’s grave with Bray’s Crusix. Now all the supernatural occurrences and personal animosity lead to “The Show of Shows” where Randy Orton will try to take everything from Bray Wyatt by taking the WWE Championship. Will Randy Orton’s plan come to completion at WrestleMania by winning the WWE Title or will Bray Wyatt prove that he is more powerful than ever by walking out of the Camping World Stadium as the champion?

In a match three years in the making, Seth Rollins would step into the ring to go one-on-one with his former mentor, Triple H, in a Non-Sanctioned Match at WrestleMania. Once unstoppable allies, Triple H would greatly aid Seth Rollins in ascending to the top of WWE and becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but when Rollins suffered an injury and had to forfeit the championship, the relationship would sour between Triple H and Seth Rollins. This would become apparent back in August when Triple H would cost Seth Rollins the Universal Championship, instead helping Kevin Owens win the title. This would send Seth on a crusade for redemption against “The Game” that looked like it would finally come to a head the night after the Royal Rumble. However, this is when Triple H would introduce his right hand man, Samoa Joe, who would ambush Seth Rollins and re-injure Seth’s knee, making a match between Seth and Triple H an improbability. Despite the injury, Rollins would refuse to let Triple H keep him away from WrestleMania for the second year in a row, but Seth’s pride would seemingly be his downfall once Triple H would beat Seth down on RAW, further injuring Seth’s knee. This would lead to Triple H coming up with a plan to take Rollins out permanently as “The Game” would dare Seth Rollins to come to RAW and sign a Hold Harmless Agreement so they could have a Non-Sanctioned Match at WrestleMania. The prideful Seth Rollins would sign the agreement that would ensure that, no matter what happens to Seth Rollins, he cannot sue Triple H, his family, or WWE. While Seth Rollins’ drive and determination has ensured that he will be a part of this year’s WrestleMania, Seth’s hatred for Triple H may put Rollins in danger of losing his career as Seth will step into the ring against doctor’s orders to go one-on-one with Triple H. Can Seth Rollins fight through the injury and finally beat Triple H at WrestleMania or will “The Game” finish what he started and put Seth Rollins out of action permanently?

For the last two and a half decades, The Undertaker has made WWE his “yard”, facing and defeating some of the greatest of all-time in his legendary WWE career and many have tried to overtake The Undertaker in his career but perhaps no one has been as bold and brazen as Roman Reigns. After eliminating “The Phenom” from the Royal Rumble Match, Roman made it clear that he believes he can be only the second Superstar to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. For over twenty years, The Undertaker amassed an unmatched streak at WrestleMania, beating the likes of Jimmy Snuka, Diesel, Sycho Sid, Ric Flair, Kane, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H before Brock Lesnar shockingly ended the streak at WrestleMania XXX. Now, Roman Reigns believes that WWE is his “yard” now and that WrestleMania 33 will be the last for “The Deadman”. Will Roman Reigns prove to The Undertaker and the world that The Undertaker’s time is up or will The Undertaker prove to Roman Reigns that WWE will always be his “yard”?

There’s little doubt in anyone’s mind that 2016 was the year of AJ Styles as “The Phenomenal One” would go from debuting at the Royal Rumble to winning his first WWE Championship later that same year. 2017 would then start off rough for Styles once AJ lost the WWE Championship to John Cena at this year’s Rumble then failed to regain the title. However, after Randy Orton forfeited his WWE Championship match at WrestleMania, a new #1 Contender would have to be named and a battle royal would take place to do just that. With the battle royal ending in controversy with both AJ Styles and Luke Harper landing on the floor at the same time, a one-on-one match between Styles and Harper would take place to determine the #1 Contender. AJ would win this match to earn the right to challenge for the WWE Title at WrestleMania before Randy Orton would take his title match back, beating Styles to cement his place as the #1 Contender. Being cheated out of a match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania would send “The Phenomenal One” over the edge as AJ would target SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon, assaulting Shane in the parking lot. Shane would respond to the beating by putting himself in a one-on-one match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania. While AJ Styles has proven himself to be one of the best wrestlers in the world today, Shane McMahon has a history of stopping at absolutely nothing to try and keep his opponents down and both of these men will have to be at their best when they go one-on-one at WrestleMania.

For months, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho seemed to be the best of friends with Jericho repeatedly helping Kevin Owens keep the Universal Title, but that would all come to an end a couple of months ago when Kevin Owens would betray Chris Jericho during the Festival of Friendship, assaulting the United States Champion. Chris Jericho would not be seen again until Fastlane when Kevin Owens would defend the Universal Title against Goldberg. This is when Jericho would choose to make his return, distracting Owens and allowing Goldberg to beat Owens in just twenty-two seconds to win the Universal Title. Kevin Owens then explained to Chris Jericho that he was only using Jericho to ensure that he remained the Universal Champion and that they were never friends. Now these friends turned bitter enemies will settle their differences on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” as Chris Jericho would defend the United States Title against Kevin Owens. Can Chris Jericho avenge Kevin Owens’ betrayal by beating Owens at WrestleMania or will Kevin Owens prove that he is better than Jericho by taking the United States Title away from Jericho just like Jericho took the Universal Title away from Owens?

In a match brimming with personal animosity, WrestleMania would be home to couples warfare as John Cena would team with his girlfriend Nikki Bella to face The Miz and his wife Maryse in a Mixed Tag Match. For weeks, The Miz & Maryse have done everything in their power to try and expose John Cena & Nikki Bella as being frauds, claiming that Cena and Nikki’s relationship is a complete fabrication used to further their respective brands and accusing the couple of keeping them from succeeding in WWE. On the other side, John Cena has accused The Miz & Maryse of being hypocrites and saying that The Miz & Maryse blame everyone else for their problems. With the world watching, which one of these couples will prove to be superior?

Last year at WrestleMania, an all-new WWE Women’s Championship was introduced to replace the WWE Divas Championship with Charlotte Flair besting Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to win the title. Since then, the championship has become exclusive to RAW and, for most of 2016, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks waged war over the RAW Women’s Title, proving that they are equals in the division. However, after Charlotte won the RAW Women’s Title in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match at Roadblock: End of the Line, the stipulation of the match would keep Sasha Banks from getting another shot at the title as long as Charlotte was champion. Fast-forward to the February 13th episode of RAW where Bayley would use an assist from Sasha Banks to win the RAW Women’s Title. Sasha would again help Bayley at Fastlane as Bayley would not only retain the title but would also end Charlotte’s undefeated pay-per-view streak. Fuming about Sasha’s repeated interference, Charlotte would attempt to drive a wedge in the friendship between Bayley and Sasha, claiming that Sasha helped Bayley become champion because Sasha knew that was the only way she would get another shot at the RAW Women’s Title. In what was originally a one-on-one match for the RAW Women’s Title between Bayley and Charlotte Flair would get turned into a Triple Threat Match once Sasha defeated Bayley in a non-title match to earn a spot in the match. The dominant Nia Jax would refuse to be left out, however, and, in a No DQ match, Nia would also defeat Bayley to earn her spot in the match and, at WrestleMania, Bayley would be in the fight of her career as she defends the RAW Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match against Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax! Can Bayley survive her first WrestleMania as the RAW Women’s Champion or will a new champion be crowned at “The Show of Shows”?

The SmackDown LIVE Women’s Division has been in disarray as of late with several women staking their claim to a title shot, which would lead to SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan making a match for WrestleMania that would see Alexa Bliss defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against every available female Superstar on the SmackDown LIVE roster, meaning that Alexa will have to defend the title against Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Natalya, Carmella, and the returning Naomi in a Six Pack Challenge! Can the first ever two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion survive the odds to leave WrestleMania as the champion or will a new champion be crowned?

The RAW Tag Team Championship would be on the line at WrestleMania in unique fashion as Gallows & Anderson would defend the titles against Enzo & Big Cass and Cesaro & Sheamus in a Triple Threat Ladder Match, where the first team to successfully retrieve the RAW Tag Team Titles hanging high above the ring will leave WrestleMania as the RAW Tag Team Champions! Can Gallows & Anderson leave their first WrestleMania as the RAW Tag Team Champions or will Enzo & Big Cass win their first tag team titles in WWE or will Cesaro & Sheamus regain the tag titles in what is sure to be a wild match? Speaking of the RAW Tag Team Titles, the longest reigning RAW Tag Team Champions in history, The New Day, would serve as the Hosts of WrestleMania! What sort of shenanigans will the always entertaining trio have in store for “The Ultimate Thrill Ride”?

Match Results

Cruiserweight Championship: Kickoff Match: Neville (c) def. Austin Aries by pin following the Red Arrow to retain.

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Kickoff Match: Mojo Rawley (with Rob Gronkowski) last eliminates Jinder Mahal to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Intercontinental Championship: Kickoff Match: Dean Ambrose (c) def. Baron Corbin by pin following Dirty Deeds to retain.

AJ Styles def. Shane McMahon by pin following the Phenomenal Forearm.

United States Championship: Kevin Owens def. Chris Jericho (c) by pin following the powerbomb on the ring apron to win the United States Title.

RAW Women’s Championship: Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, & Nia Jax to retain. Bayley (c), Sasha Banks, & Charlotte Flair elim. Nia Jax by pin following a three-woman powerbomb from the second rope. Charlotte Flair elim. Sasha Banks by pin after sending Sasha Banks face-first into the exposed middle turnbuckle. Bayley (c) elim. Charlotte Flair by pin following the Macho Man Elbow Drop.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match: The Hardy Boyz def. Gallows & Anderson (c), Enzo & Big Cass, and Cesaro & Sheamus to win the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Mixed Tag Match: John Cena & Nikki Bella def. The Miz & Maryse by John Cena pinning The Miz following the Attitude Adjustment and Nikki Bella pinning Maryse following the Rack Attack 2.0.

Unsanctioned Match: Seth Rollins def. Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) by pin following the Pedigree.

WWE Championship: Randy Orton def. Bray Wyatt (c) by pin following the RKO to win the WWE Title.

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) def. Goldberg (c) by pin following the F-5 to win the Universal Title.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Six Pack Challenge: Naomi def. Alexa Bliss (c), Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Natalya, and Carmella (with James Ellsworth) by Alexa Bliss (c) tapping out to a modified Crossface to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

No Holds Barred: Roman Reigns def. The Undertaker by pin following the Spear.

