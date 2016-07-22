WWE RAW Results: November 27, 2017

Monster’s Revenge.

The 1279th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Thompson-Boling Arena at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN. Last week’s RAW concluded with a wild Intercontinental Championship match between The Miz and Roman Reigns that saw RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus and Roman’s Shield brethren Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins getting involved, leading to the crowning of a brand new Intercontinental Champion as Roman Reigns would put The Miz down with the Spear, pinning “The A-Lister” to win his first Intercontinental Title, becoming the ninth WWE Grand Slam Champion under the new format and the seventeenth Grand Slam Champion overall, having won the WWE World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, United States, and WWE Tag Team Titles in his WWE career. After taking The Miz’s Intercontinental Title, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins would put The Miz through the RAW announce table with a Shield powerbomb after RAW went off the air. What is next for Roman Reigns now that he is the Intercontinental Champion? Will Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins come any closer to potentially reclaiming the RAW Tag Team Titles?

Match Results

Seth Rollins def. Cesaro by pin following the Knee.

Samoa Joe def. Titus O’Neil (with Apollo Crews) by submission to the Coquina Clutch.

Bray Wyatt def. Matt Hardy by pin following Sister Abigail.

Fatal 4-Way Match: Rich Swann def. Akira Tozawa, Noam Dar, & Ariya Daivari by pinning Noam Dar following the Phoenix Splash to advance to a #1 Contender’s Match in two weeks.

Intercontinental Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Elias (with Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) by pin following the Spear to retain.

Asuka def. Dana Brooke by submission to an armbar.

Kane def. Jason Jordan by count-out.

Finn Balor def. Kane by DQ after Kane uses a steel chair.

See page 2 for detailed results.