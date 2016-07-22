WWE RAW Results: October 30, 2017

The 1275th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. With RAW still reeling from the shocking SmackDown LIVE invasion last week where SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon led an army of blue brand Superstars to assault and victimize the unsuspecting RAW Superstars backstage, firing the first shot in the battle between RAW and SmackDown LIVE that will culminate at Survivor Series in less than three weeks, RAW would likely be shook up again this week as, for the first time in nearly seven months, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon would make an appearance on RAW! With Stephanie expected to confront RAW General Manager Kurt Angle for the first time since Kurt was assigned the job by Stephanie’s father Mr. McMahon, what will the Commissioner have to say about Kurt’s performance as RAW General Manager? How will Stephanie react to SmackDown LIVE’s invasion of RAW last week?

Match Results

Nia Jax def. Bayley by pin following the big leg drop.

Samoa Joe def. Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil) by submission to the Coquina Clutch.

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) (with The Miztourage) def. Matt Hardy by pin following the Skull Crushing Finale to retain.

Asuka def. Stacie Cullen (local competitor) by submission to the Asuka Lock.

Finn Balor def. Cesaro (with Sheamus) by pin following a double stomp off of the top rope to the back of Cesaro’s neck.

Kane (with Cesaro & Sheamus) def. Seth Rollins (with Dean Ambrose) by pin following the chokeslam.

Trick or Street Fight: Heath Slater & Rhyno (as Santa Claus & Mrs. Claus) def. Gallows & Anderson (as Tex Ferguson & Chadd 2 Badd) by Rhyno pinning Karl Anderson following a belly-to-belly suplex through a table.

Kalisto def. Drew Gulak (with Enzo Amore) by pin with the Salida del Sol.

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) def. Mickie James by pin following a right hand to retain.

