WWE RAW Results: October 23, 2017

One night after a memorable WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs, the 1274th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. After both Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt went down with a viral infection late last week, some major changes had to be made to the scheduled card for WWE TLC including SmackDown LIVE’s AJ Styles flying all the way from South America to replace Bray Wyatt in a match against “The Demon” Finn Balor. However, the story that was making headlines was the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, who replaced Roman Reigns in the 5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match where the six-time former World Champion teamed with RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins to face Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Kane. During the hellacious match, Kurt Angle proved that, despite not competing in a WWE ring in eleven years, the Olympic gold medalist could still hold his own and would end up making the save for his team before pinning The Miz to pick up the win for himself, Ambrose, and Rollins in a match that also saw the implosion of The Miz’s team with The Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus, and Kane ultimately ganging up on Braun Strowman and crushing “The Monster Among Men” in the back of a garbage truck!

With WWE TLC in the books, both RAW and SmackDown LIVE look ahead to the 31st annual Survivor Series next month where it will be RAW competing against SmackDown LIVE and, on last week’s SmackDown LIVE, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal laid out a bold challenge, challenging Universal Champion “The Beast” Brock Lesnar to an interpromotional, Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series! Now, on RAW, Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman would make an appearance to answer the challenge of “The Modern Day Maharaja”!

Match Results

6-Man Tag: AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins def. The Miz and Cesaro & Sheamus (with Curtis Axel) by AJ Styles pinning Cesaro following the Phenomenal Forearm.

Kane def. Finn Balor by pin following three chokeslams.

Asuka def. Emma by submission to the Asuka Lock.

Jason Jordan def. Elias by DQ after Elias smashes his guitar over Jason Jordan’s shoulder.

Triple Threat Match: Alicia Fox def. Sasha Banks and Bayley by pinning Bayley after shoving Sasha Banks into Bayley. As a result, Alicia Fox will captain Team RAW at Survivor Series.

10-Man Tag: Team Lucha Lucha def. The Zo Train by Kalisto pinning Enzo Amore with the Salida del Sol.

