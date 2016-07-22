WWE Spoilers: Six RAW vs. SmackDown LIVE matches confirmed for Survivor Series

The 31st annual WWE Survivor Series will be a joint production of both RAW and SmackDown LIVE and it will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network at a special start time of 7/6c three weeks from Sunday on November 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. As announced on RAW, the theme for this year’s Survivor Series will be RAW Superstars competing against SmackDown LIVE Superstars with four matches pitting RAW champions against SmackDown LIVE champions plus a Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match and a Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match. Here is the current card for Survivor Series:

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: ???, ???, ???, ???, & ??? (Team RAW) vs. Randy Orton, ???, ???, ???, & ??? (Team SmackDown LIVE)

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Alicia Fox, ???, ???, ???, & ??? (Team RAW) vs. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina, & Charlotte Flair (Team SmackDown LIVE)

