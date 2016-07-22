WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 19, 2017

Back in the Hunt.

The 944th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA. Last week on SmackDown LIVE, WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon made his first appearance on SmackDown in four years to confront Kevin Owens following Shane McMahon’s attack on Owens a couple of weeks ago. The Chairman would say that he suspended his son indefinitely because Shane didn’t “finish the job” and, at WWE Hell in a Cell, Shane will get the opportunity to finish the job when he goes one-on-one with Kevin Owens inside the demonic Hell in a Cell! However, what would follow this announcement would be one of the most savage acts in recent memory as Kevin Owens would viciously headbutt the 72-year old Mr. McMahon before kicking Vince in the mid-section, blasting him with a super kick, and, finally, coming off of the top rope with a frog splash. Owens would leave the patriarch of the McMahon Family in a bloody heap in the ring and would have a brief confrontation with Vince’s daughter Stephanie on the entrance ramp. Now, one week later, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon would return to SmackDown LIVE to address Kevin Owens’ savage attack on his father. Also, the United States Championship would be on the line on SmackDown LIVE as, after Baron Corbin informed AJ Styles last week that he was answering the U.S. Open Challenge, Baron Corbin would challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship!

Match Results

Randy Orton def. Aiden English by pin following the RKO.

Rusev def. Randy Orton by pin following the Machka Kick after a distraction from Aiden English.

Non-Title: The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. The Hype Bros by Kofi Kingston pinning Zack Ryder following the Midnight Hour.

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi, Becky Lynch, & Tamina (with Lana) by pinning Tamina following a big boot to earn a SmackDown Women’s Title match at WWE Hell in a Cell.

See page 2 for detailed results.