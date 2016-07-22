WWE Spoilers: Hell in a Cell Match announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

The ninth annual WWE Hell in a Cell will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network three weeks from this Sunday on October 8 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon will face Kevin Owens inside Hell in a Cell. Here is the current card for WWE Hell in a Cell:

Hell in a Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

In the Hell in a Cell Match, both competitors will be locked inside the steel Hell in a Cell structure with the match only ending by pinfall or submission with no disqualifications and no count-outs. This will be Kevin Owens’ second Hell in a Cell Match and Shane McMahon’s third. Kevin Owens previously competed in a Hell in a Cell Match at last year’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view where he successfully retained the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins inside the structure. Meanwhile, Shane McMahon first stepped into Hell in a Cell back in 2006 at Unforgiven when Shane teamed up with his father, Vince McMahon, and Big Show to face D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) in a losing effort. Shane’s second Hell in a Cell Match was against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 where Shane failed to defeat “The Deadman”.

What do you think of Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens? Post your comments in the box below.