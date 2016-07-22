Complete list of playable Superstars for WWE 2K18

Complete list of playable Superstars for WWE 2K18Posted on September 15, 2017 by Cassidy Video Game NewsShare On: Tweet The latest installment in the yearly WWE 2K franchise, WWE 2K18, will officially release worldwide on October 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. If you pre-order the regular edition of WWE 2K18, you get the pre-order bonus of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as a playable character and you also get to play the game four days early. If you pre-order the Deluxe Disc or Deluxe Digital version of the game, you get to play four days early and you also get two playable versions of Kurt Angle as well as Batista and Rob Van Dam as playable characters, two alternate attires for John Cena (from ECW One Night Stand 2006 and WrestleMania XXVI) and the WWE 2K18 Season Pass for future DLC releases. 2K is also offering the Cena (Nuff) Collector’s Edition of WWE 2K18 to commemorate John Cena’s fifteen years in WWE. In addition to the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K18 and everything that comes with it, the Collector’s Edition will also include exclusive packaging geared towards fans of John Cena, an exclusive Mattel action figure of John Cena, a Fanatics limited edition commemorative plaque that includes a piece of the ring mat from the 2017 Royal Rumble, a hand-signed photo from John Cena, and three limited edition in-game cards feature John Cena, Batista, and Rob Van Dam for the WWE SuperCard mobile game. Only 30,000 copies off the Cena (Nuff) Collector’s Edition will be available and the Collector’s Edition will only be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Over the past few weeks, 2K has been posting screenshots, entrances, and having special roster reveals to showcase the ever growing roster of the 2K franchise. 2K did their final roster reveal last week so the full roster of Superstars has been released to the public. It’s important to note that 2K has not announced who will be included in the game as DLC in the months to come so the following list of Superstars are the characters that will be available to play on the day the game is released: Bray Wyatt Dolph Ziggler Sami Zayn Dean Ambrose Baron Corbin Kalisto Sin Cara Hideo Itami Jinder Mahal Bushwhacker Butch Bushwhacker Luke Konnor Viktor Cesaro Sheamus Luke Gallows Karl Anderson Alundra Blayze Emma Lita Summer Rae Paige Brie Bella Nikki Bella British Bulldog Diamond Dallas Page Big Boss Man Mark Henry Bam Bam Bigelow Bret Hart Dusty Rhodes The Undertaker Big Show Andre The Giant Kane Diesel Kevin Nash Luke Harper Erick Rowan Eric Young Nikki Cross Sawyer Fulton Alexander Wolfe Killian Dain Braun Strowman Goldust Goldberg Earthquake Typhoon Jim Neidhart Larry Zbyszko Brutus Beefcake Greg Valentine Edge The Godfather Eddie Guerrero Daniel Bryan Maryse Naomi Sasha Banks Bayley Ivory Natalya Mickie James Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair Tamina Ember Moon Kerry Von Erich Kevin Von Erich Jey Uso Jimmy Uso Mojo Rawley Zack Ryder Shinsuke Nakamura AJ Styles Kevin Owens Bobby Roode The Miz Roman Reigns The Rock Randy Orton Triple H Kurt Angle Brock Lesnar John Cena Akam Rezar Alexa Bliss Asuka Apollo Crews Big Cass Carmella Chad Gable Chris Jericho Dana Brooke Dash Wilder Scott Dawson Finn Balor Jason Jordan Buddy Roberts Jimmy Garvin Michael Hayes Lex Luger Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa Mick Foley Miss Jacqueline Mr. Perfect Neville Nia Jax Nick Miller Shane Thorne Ric Flair Razor Ramon Rick Martel Rick Rude Ricky Steamboat Rikishi Roderick Strong Rusev Lana Samoa Joe Tye Dillinger Vader Aiden English Alicia Fox Batista Big E Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods Billie Kay Peyton Royce Bo Dallas Curtis Axel Curt Hawkins Darren Young Enzo Amore Primo Colon Epico Colon Fandango Tyler Breeze Heath Slater Rhyno JBL Jake Roberts Kassius Ohno No Way Jose Akira Tozawa Gran Metalik Jack Gallagher Noam Dar Rich Swann Cedric Alexander TJP The Brian Kendrick R-Truth Rob Van Dam Stephanie McMahon Shane McMahon Mr. McMahon Sting Stone Cold Steve Austin Sycho Sid Tatanka Tatsumi Fujinami Titus O’Neil Trish Stratus Tyson Kidd Ultimate Warrior Thirty of the above Superstars will be making their first ever appearance in the 2K franchise. Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, Nick Miller, Shane Thorne, Ember Moon, Bobby Roode, Roderick Strong, Mickie James, Maryse, Akira Tozawa, TJP, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher, Gran Metalik, Noam Dar, The Brian Kendrick, Rick Martel, Akam, Rezar, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, No Way Jose, Kassius Ohno, and Kurt Angle will all be making their debut for the 2k franchise this year. What do you think of WWE 2K18? Post your comments in the box below.