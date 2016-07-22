Complete list of playable Superstars for WWE 2K18

The latest installment in the yearly WWE 2K franchise, WWE 2K18, will officially release worldwide on October 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. If you pre-order the regular edition of WWE 2K18, you get the pre-order bonus of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as a playable character and you also get to play the game four days early. If you pre-order the Deluxe Disc or Deluxe Digital version of the game, you get to play four days early and you also get two playable versions of Kurt Angle as well as Batista and Rob Van Dam as playable characters, two alternate attires for John Cena (from ECW One Night Stand 2006 and WrestleMania XXVI) and the WWE 2K18 Season Pass for future DLC releases.

2K is also offering the Cena (Nuff) Collector’s Edition of WWE 2K18 to commemorate John Cena’s fifteen years in WWE. In addition to the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K18 and everything that comes with it, the Collector’s Edition will also include exclusive packaging geared towards fans of John Cena, an exclusive Mattel action figure of John Cena, a Fanatics limited edition commemorative plaque that includes a piece of the ring mat from the 2017 Royal Rumble, a hand-signed photo from John Cena, and three limited edition in-game cards feature John Cena, Batista, and Rob Van Dam for the WWE SuperCard mobile game. Only 30,000 copies off the Cena (Nuff) Collector’s Edition will be available and the Collector’s Edition will only be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Over the past few weeks, 2K has been posting screenshots, entrances, and having special roster reveals to showcase the ever growing roster of the 2K franchise. 2K did their final roster reveal last week so the full roster of Superstars has been released to the public. It’s important to note that 2K has not announced who will be included in the game as DLC in the months to come so the following list of Superstars are the characters that will be available to play on the day the game is released:

Bray Wyatt

Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn

Dean Ambrose

Baron Corbin

Kalisto

Sin Cara

Hideo Itami

Jinder Mahal

Bushwhacker Butch

Bushwhacker Luke

Konnor

Viktor

Cesaro

Sheamus

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Alundra Blayze

Emma

Lita

Summer Rae

Paige

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

British Bulldog

Diamond Dallas Page

Big Boss Man

Mark Henry

Bam Bam Bigelow

Bret Hart

Dusty Rhodes

The Undertaker

Big Show

Andre The Giant

Kane

Diesel

Kevin Nash

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

Eric Young

Nikki Cross

Sawyer Fulton

Alexander Wolfe

Killian Dain

Braun Strowman

Goldust

Goldberg

Earthquake

Typhoon

Jim Neidhart

Larry Zbyszko

Brutus Beefcake

Greg Valentine

Edge

The Godfather

Eddie Guerrero

Daniel Bryan

Maryse

Naomi

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Ivory

Natalya

Mickie James

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Tamina

Ember Moon

Kerry Von Erich

Kevin Von Erich

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Mojo Rawley

Zack Ryder

Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles

Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode

The Miz

Roman Reigns

The Rock

Randy Orton

Triple H

Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar

John Cena

Akam

Rezar

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Apollo Crews

Big Cass

Carmella

Chad Gable

Chris Jericho

Dana Brooke

Dash Wilder

Scott Dawson

Finn Balor

Jason Jordan

Buddy Roberts

Jimmy Garvin

Michael Hayes

Lex Luger

Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa

Mick Foley

Miss Jacqueline

Mr. Perfect

Neville

Nia Jax

Nick Miller

Shane Thorne

Ric Flair

Razor Ramon

Rick Martel

Rick Rude

Ricky Steamboat

Rikishi

Roderick Strong

Rusev

Lana

Samoa Joe

Tye Dillinger

Vader

Aiden English

Alicia Fox

Batista

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Bo Dallas

Curtis Axel

Curt Hawkins

Darren Young

Enzo Amore

Primo Colon

Epico Colon

Fandango

Tyler Breeze

Heath Slater

Rhyno

JBL

Jake Roberts

Kassius Ohno

No Way Jose

Akira Tozawa

Gran Metalik

Jack Gallagher

Noam Dar

Rich Swann

Cedric Alexander

TJP

The Brian Kendrick

R-Truth

Rob Van Dam

Stephanie McMahon

Shane McMahon

Mr. McMahon

Sting

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Sycho Sid

Tatanka

Tatsumi Fujinami

Titus O’Neil

Trish Stratus

Tyson Kidd

Ultimate Warrior

Thirty of the above Superstars will be making their first ever appearance in the 2K franchise. Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, Nick Miller, Shane Thorne, Ember Moon, Bobby Roode, Roderick Strong, Mickie James, Maryse, Akira Tozawa, TJP, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher, Gran Metalik, Noam Dar, The Brian Kendrick, Rick Martel, Akam, Rezar, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, No Way Jose, Kassius Ohno, and Kurt Angle will all be making their debut for the 2k franchise this year.

What do you think of WWE 2K18? Post your comments in the box below.