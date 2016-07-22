WWE RAW Results: September 4, 2017

Monster Uncaged.

The 1267th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the CenturyLink Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. In a colossal main event, two behemoths would look to settle their score as, less than three weeks before he challenges Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at No Mercy, “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman would collide with “The World’s Largest Athlete” Big Show in a Steel Cage Match! The last time these two giants went one-on-one, the ring collapsed under the weight of a huge superplex so what will happen when Braun and Big Show go to war surrounded by an unforgiving steel cage? Can the steel structure withstand these two powerful big men? Also, after winning a fifteen-man battle royal to earn the opportunity last week, Jeff Hardy would challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW! It’s been exactly ten years and one day since Jeff Hardy won his fourth Intercontinental Championship so can the high-flying enigma claim his fifth Intercontinental Title or will The Miz continue his historic reign as champion?

Match Results

John Cena def. Jason Jordan by pin following the Attitude Adjustment.

Cesaro & Sheamus def. Heath Slater & Rhyno by Sheamus pinning Rhyno following the Brogue Kick.

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) (with Maryse) def. Jeff Hardy by pin following the Skull Crushing Finale to retain.

6-Man Tag: Enzo Amore, Gran Metalik, & Cedric Alexander def. Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, & Noam Dar by Enzo Amore pinning Drew Gulak following the Eat Defeat after a thumb to the eye.

Nia Jax & Emma def. Alexa Bliss & Sasha Banks by Emma pinning Sasha Banks following the big leg drop by Nia Jax. As a result, Nia Jax and Emma are a part of the RAW Women’s Title match at No Mercy.

Non-Title: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins def. Gallows & Anderson by Seth Rollins rolling up Karl Anderson after a distraction from Cesaro & Sheamus.

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman def. Big Show by pin following the running powerslam.

