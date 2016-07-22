WWE Spoilers: Universal Title match announced for No Mercy

The 13th edition of WWE No Mercy will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, four weeks from Sunday on September 24 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. As announced on this week’s RAW, the Universal Championship will be on the line at the event. Here is the updated card for No Mercy:

  • Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

