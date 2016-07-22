WWE RAW Results: August 28, 2017

Betrayal.

The 1266th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN. Eight nights ago at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks challenged Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Title, ultimately making the “Goddess” tap out to the Bank Statement to claim her fourth RAW Women’s Title at “The Biggest Event of the Summer”. Now, on this week’s RAW, Alexa Bliss would get her rematch for the gold when the self-proclaimed “Goddess” of WWE challenges “The Boss” Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Title. Can Alexa regain the RAW Women’s Title and give Sasha her shortest title reign to date or will “The Boss” continue her reign atop the RAW Women’s Division? Also on RAW, after Braun Strowman marched to the ring last week and manhandled Brock Lesnar, it was made official that “The Monster Among Men” will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in less than four weeks at No Mercy! Will “The Beast” be on RAW looking to retaliate or will the Universal Champion steer clear of Braun Strowman for the time being?

Match Results

#1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Jeff Hardy def. Jason Jordan, Elias, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Apollo Crews, Goldust, R-Truth, Big Show, Kalisto, & Curt Hawkins to earn an Intercontinental Title match on next week’s RAW. Everyone (except Big Show) elim. Curt Hawkins Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel elim. Kalisto Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson elim. Big Show Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel elim. R-Truth Karl Anderson elim. Goldust Elias elim. Apollo Crews Matt Hardy elim. Luke Gallows Matt Hardy elim. Karl Anderson Luke Gallows elim. Matt Hardy Bray Wyatt elim. Finn Balor Jason Jordan elim. Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel Jason Jordan elim. Elias Jeff Hardy elim. Jason Jordan

Enzo Amore def. Noam Dar by pin following the Eat Defeat.

Cesaro (with Sheamus) def. Seth Rollins (with Dean Ambrose) by roll-up after a distraction by Sheamus.

Dean Ambrose (with Seth Rollins) def. Sheamus (with Cesaro) by pin following Dirty Deeds after Seth Rollins interferes.

Emma def. Mickie James by roll-up.

John Cena & Roman Reigns def. Gallows & Anderson by Roman Reigns pinning Karl Anderson following the Spear.

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks (c) by pin following the DDT to win the RAW Women’s Title.

