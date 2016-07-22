WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match confirmed for SummerSlam

The 30th annual WWE SummerSlam will be a RAW and SmackDown LIVE presentation and it will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, two weeks from this Sunday on August 20 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. As a result of this victory over John Cena on SmackDown LIVE, Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Plus, Randy Orton vs. Rusev, a United States Title match, and a Cruiserweight Title match have all been confirmed for the event. Here is the updated card for SummerSlam:

Universal Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

United States Championship: Special Referee – Shane McMahon: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

In the Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship, the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission will leave as the Universal Champion. The match will have no disqualifications and no count-outs. As revealed on RAW, if Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Title at SummerSlam, both Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman will leave WWE.

It should be noted that Bayley suffered an injury to her right shoulder during her match with Nia Jax on RAW. As of this post, the severity of Bayley’s injury is unknown so her status for the RAW Women’s Title match at SummerSlam is still in question.

