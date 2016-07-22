WWE RAW Results: July 31, 2017

The 1262nd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. After last week’s blockbuster announcement that, in three weeks at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way Match, this week’s RAW would see a bit of a preview of “The Biggest Event of the Summer” as “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns, “The Destroyer” Samoa Joe”, and “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman would face off in a Triple Threat Match where the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission will win the match! After last week’s wild brawl between these three Superstars, who will emerge victorious from, what is sure to be, a chaotic and intense Triple Threat Match with some major momentum in the lead-up to SummerSlam? Also on RAW, the latest chapter in the saga of Kurt Angle’s son Jason Jordan would be written as Jason Jordan would be the guest of Intercontinental Champion The Miz on Miz TV. What will Jason Jordan have to say about being the son of Kurt Angle? Will The Miz light a fire under Jason Jordan like “The A-Lister” typically does with his guests?

Match Results

The Hardy Boyz def. Gallows & Anderson by Jeff Hardy pinning Luke Gallows following the Swanton Bomb.

6-Man Tag: Akira Tozawa, Rich Swann, & Cedric Alexander def. Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, & TJP by Akira Tozawa pinning TJP following the senton bomb off of the top rope.

Seth Rollins def. Sheamus (with Cesaro) by roll-up.

Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman by pinning Samoa Joe following the Spear.

Elias def. Kalisto by pin following the Drift Away.

Bayley def. Nia Jax by count-out.

Big Cass def. Big Show (with Enzo Amore) by DQ after Enzo Amore interferes.

