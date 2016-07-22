WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 28, 2017

Mind Games.

Five nights before WrestleMania, the 919th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, VA. After a wild couple of weeks where AJ Styles and SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon have both sought to destroy the other with AJ assaulting Shane in the parking lot a couple of weeks ago and Shane responding last week by putting Styles through the announce table with one of his signature elbow drops from the top rope, things are sure to get volatile between the WrestleMania opponents when AJ Styles and Shane McMahon are in the same ring at the same time for the official contract signing for their match at WrestleMania! Speaking of “The Show of Shows”, Bray Wyatt has five days left before he steps onto the grand stage of WrestleMania to defend the WWE Championship against “The Viper” Randy Orton but before the showdown with his former Wyatt Family follower, the WWE Champion will face another former follower in the form of Luke Harper as Bray Wyatt goes one-on-one with Luke Harper in a non-title match! Can Luke Harper upset his former master just five nights before WrestleMania or will Bray Wyatt prove that he is ready for his title defense against Randy Orton on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”?

Match Results

Carmella (with James Ellsworth) def. Becky Lynch by DQ after Mickie James interferes.

Alexa Bliss & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) def. Becky Lynch & Mickie James by Carmella rolling up Becky Lynch after James Ellsworth trips Becky Lynch.

10-Man Tag: American Alpha, Mojo Rawley, and Heath Slater & Rhyno def. The Usos, Dolph Ziggler, & Breezango by Mojo Rawley pinning Tyler Breeze following a running forearm in the corner.

Non-Title: Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper by pin following Sister Abigail.

