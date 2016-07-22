WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 21, 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Phenomenal Payback.

Twelve nights before WrestleMania, the 918th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Mohegan Sun Arena at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT. Last week’s SmackDown LIVE was a tumultuous ride as, after expressing his disdain for his bosses, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan, over being left without a match at WrestleMania, AJ Styles would let his frustration get the better of him as AJ would viciously assault Shane McMahon in the parking lot, sending the Commissioner head-first through a car window! This would lead to Daniel Bryan firing AJ Styles on the spot but, after refusing to go to the hospital, Shane McMahon would make his way out to the stage, stating that, if AJ Styles wants an opponent for WrestleMania, then he’s got one now! This leads to an interesting dilemma as Shane laid down a challenge to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania, but if AJ was fired, how can he compete at “The Show of Shows”? Will Shane McMahon rehire AJ Styles in order to get his payback in the ring at WrestleMania or is AJ getting fired punishment enough in the eyes of the Commissioner?

Match Results

  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. American Alpha (c) by Jey Uso pinning Jason Jordan (c) following a super kick to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
  • Randy Orton def. Baron Corbin by pin following the RKO after a distraction by Dean Ambrose.
  • John Cena (with Nikki Bella) def. Fandango (with Tyler Breeze) by pin following the Attitude Adjustment.
  • Carmella (with James Ellsworth) def. Becky Lynch by DQ after Natalya interferes.

