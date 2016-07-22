WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WrestleMania 33

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE WrestleMania 33 will be a joint production of RAW and SmackDown LIVE and it will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on April 2 from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL at a special start time of 7 ET/6 CT/4 PT. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon has been confirmed for WrestleMania as well as an Intercontinental Title match pitting Dean Ambrose against Baron Corbin. In addition, it was revealed on RAW that Nia Jax will be a part of the RAW Women’s Title match. Here is the current card for WrestleMania 33:

  • Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman)
  • WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
  • United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
  • Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
  • AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon
  • Mixed Tag Match: John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
  • Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Every Available Female Superstar on the SmackDown LIVE Roster
  • Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: Triple Threat Tag Match: Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Enzo & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
  • The New Day to Serve as the Hosts of WrestleMania
  • Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
  • Tinashe to Perform “America The Beautiful”

As of this post, only Mojo Rawley (SmackDown LIVE), Apollo Crews (SmackDown LIVE), Big Show (RAW), & Curt Hawkins (SmackDown LIVE) have been announced for the fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal as no new names were announced on this week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE.

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WrestleMania 33

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WrestleMania 33

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 21, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 21, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Review: Beauty and the Beast is almost as magical as the original

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Review: Beauty and the Beast is almost as magical as the original

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE RAW Results: March 20, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: March 20, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 14, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 14, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: March 13, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: March 13, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

The Secret of NIMH is still awesome, 35 years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Secret of NIMH is still awesome, 35 years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Riverdale S01E07 Review: In a Lonely Place – Juggy’s struggles are heartbreaking

Salome G
TV Blogs

Riverdale S01E07 Review: In a Lonely Place – Juggy’s struggles are heartbreaking

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE Spoilers: Updated card for WrestleMania 33

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Updated card for WrestleMania 33

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Nintendo’s Switch launch lineup is deceptively great

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

Nintendo’s Switch launch lineup is deceptively great

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs