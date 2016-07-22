WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WrestleMania 33

WWE WrestleMania 33 will be a joint production of RAW and SmackDown LIVE and it will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on April 2 from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL at a special start time of 7 ET/6 CT/4 PT. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon has been confirmed for WrestleMania as well as an Intercontinental Title match pitting Dean Ambrose against Baron Corbin. In addition, it was revealed on RAW that Nia Jax will be a part of the RAW Women’s Title match. Here is the current card for WrestleMania 33:

Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman)

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

Mixed Tag Match: John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

RAW Women’s Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Every Available Female Superstar on the SmackDown LIVE Roster

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

RAW Tag Team Championship: Triple Threat Tag Match: Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Enzo & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

The New Day to Serve as the Hosts of WrestleMania

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Tinashe to Perform “America The Beautiful”

As of this post, only Mojo Rawley (SmackDown LIVE), Apollo Crews (SmackDown LIVE), Big Show (RAW), & Curt Hawkins (SmackDown LIVE) have been announced for the fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal as no new names were announced on this week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE.

