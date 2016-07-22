WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WrestleMania 33

WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WrestleMania 33Posted on March 23, 2017 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet WWE WrestleMania 33 will be a joint production of RAW and SmackDown LIVE and it will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on April 2 from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL at a special start time of 7 ET/6 CT/4 PT. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon has been confirmed for WrestleMania as well as an Intercontinental Title match pitting Dean Ambrose against Baron Corbin. In addition, it was revealed on RAW that Nia Jax will be a part of the RAW Women’s Title match. Here is the current card for WrestleMania 33: Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman) WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon Mixed Tag Match: John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse RAW Women’s Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Every Available Female Superstar on the SmackDown LIVE Roster Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries RAW Tag Team Championship: Triple Threat Tag Match: Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Enzo & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus The New Day to Serve as the Hosts of WrestleMania Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Tinashe to Perform “America The Beautiful” As of this post, only Mojo Rawley (SmackDown LIVE), Apollo Crews (SmackDown LIVE), Big Show (RAW), & Curt Hawkins (SmackDown LIVE) have been announced for the fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal as no new names were announced on this week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE. What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.