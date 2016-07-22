WWE RAW Results: February 20, 2017

Unstoppable.

Thirteen nights before Fastlane, the 1239th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Last week on RAW, Chris Jericho presented the lavish Festival of Friendship to celebrate his friendship with Kevin Owens and the celebration featured custom art of the two best friends as well as a magician and a special appearance by Gillberg. However, the fun and festivity would turn sinister in an instant once Kevin Owens gave Chris Jericho a new list, but Jericho would notice that his name was the only one on the list and that the list read “The List of KO”. This is when the WWE Universal Champion would savagely attack his supposed best friend, drilling the United States Champion with a powerbomb on the ring apron before sending Jericho face-first into a glass screen set up for the Festival of Friendship. This heinous attack would result in Chris Jericho being taken to a local medical facility as everyone watching was left in shock over the sudden dissolution of Jeri-KO. Why did Kevin Owens viciously betray Chris Jericho? Will we hear an explanation from Kevin Owens on RAW?

Match Results

#1 Contenders’ Match: Enzo & Big Cass def. Cesaro & Sheamus by Big Cass pinning Cesaro following the East River Crossing to become the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Titles at Fastlane.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Gallows & Anderson def. Roman Reigns by DQ after Roman Reigns uses a steel chair.

Big E & Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Rusev & Jinder Mahal (with Lana) by Kofi Kingston pinning Jinder Mahal following the Midnight Hour.

Nia Jax def. Sarah Pierce (local competitor) by pin following a Samoan Drop.

Sasha Banks def. Charlotte Flair by submission to the Bank Statement.

Non-Title: Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn by pin following the Pop-Up Powerbomb.

Braun Strowman def. Big Show by pin following two running powerslams.

