WWE Spoilers: Big WWE Universal Title match announced for Fastlane

The third annual WWE Fastlane will be a RAW-exclusive event and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on March 5 from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI. As announced on this week’s RAW, Kevin Owens will have the toughest title defense of his WWE career at Fastlane when he defends the WWE Universal Title against Goldberg. Plus, Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman and Neville will defend the Cruiserweight Title. Here is the current card for Fastlane:

WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

