Evil S02E10 Review: O Is for Ovaphobia – Confused!

Last week, when LeConte told them to leave RSM Fertility alone and David was like, sure–*wink*–I expected that it would be a minute before they actually went after the clinic. And it was. It was one whole minute before they made that their next case.

They start by asking Kristen about her experiences at the clinic. She’s open-ish. She tells them that it was routine, but she bristles when they ask if there’s anything unusual about Lexis, the child the clinic helped her have. Uh, I can think of some things.

Like, they talk to Mathilda‘s mom and she mentions that Mathilda’s teeth came in extra-sharp, just like Lexis’s. Mathilda’s now burned down her foster parents’ house, by the way. Allegedly. She also tells them that the clinic ended her contract and stopped storing her extra eggs because of non-payment. It was kind of a surprise to her because they hadn’t contacted her before then.

That makes Kristen wonder about her own extra eggs, so she inquires after them. Much to her surprise, they’re all perfectly fine and in storage, because Kristen’s bill is being paid as it should. That’s an even bigger surprise, because Kristen hasn’t been paying for it. And when she asks about the bill-payer, it’s not Andy. They won’t actually tell her who it is, because of privacy concerns.

Kristen says the one thing we’re all thinking–they’re her eggs! Look, everything I know about fertility clinics I know from that one Law and Order episode, but that just doesn’t sound right. Nevertheless, they won’t tell her anything, even when she shows up in person. Or at least, that’s what they pretend.

A sympathetic receptionist tells her that a Dr. Cara Autry (Francesca Faridany), the doctor at the clinic, has been paying for the storage. Dr. Autry is less than helpful, though. In fact, she’s actively aggressive with Kristen. Unsurprisingly, when she leaves the clinic right after that, she goes immediately to Leland’s place.

And speaking of him, he’s brought Sheryl to a party with influencers, where he introduces her to Edward (Tim Matheson). Edward is not the kind of influencer you might think. He’s more like a pusher, who influences powerful people to do things. Evil things, obviously.

And although it’s unclear what exactly is happening, Sheryl ends up at Leland’s apartment, after Edward drugs her drink. He and Leland then hook her up to an IV of…stuff. Dr. Autry is also there, wrapped up in the closet. And the next time we see Sheryl, she’s sunny and pleasant–not the Sheryl we usually know.

Over in Ben’s world, he’s been hanging out with his on and off Vanessa (Nicole Shalhoub). In case you forgot–but how could you–her (late?) sister Maggie lives on in ghostly form in Vanessa’s arm. (This show!) It’s really becoming a problem for Vanessa, so Ben semi-reluctantly accompanies her to the same botanica Lila and Alex went to in “Z Is for Zombies.”

Uh, just a suggestion, but maybe everyone should stop going there. Because while Miss Marie (Patrice Johnson) does put on a good show, and it seems as if it works, something freaky is going on. Vanessa starts acting very differently from how she was before, for one thing. And for another, while Ben is with her, he gets a phone call from Vanessa. Or at least, it’s a very convincing impersonation. Again, as with influencer Edward, I’m not sure what’s going on here.

But speaking of influencers, Lexis is glued to one–Malindaz (Taylor Louderman)–whom you might remember from season 1. The YouTuber’s schtick basically boils down to “you’re an uggo and here are flaws you’ve never even considered.” I mean, she dresses it up better than that, but if you’re an impressionable young girl, then you might not recognize that.

And who’s an impressionable young girl? Again, it’s Lexis. She tortures herself by watching hours of Malindaz videos about thigh gaps and teeth-whitening. Finally, though, a talk with Kristen seems to break her out of it, or at least, point her more toward body positivity. And that’s good, because Lexis has a tail now?

8/10 – I’m not sure I understood over half of what went on in this episode, but it sure was entertaining. Still, there is a A Lot going on on this show.