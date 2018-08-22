REVIEW: The Grinch is…not bad? Whaaat?

Posted on by Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Dr. Seuss is a man of considerable skill
A man with a passion to rhyme to his fill.

He wrote many books, of green eggs and ham
of cats in their hats, and of children named Sam.

A favorite to many is one perennial classic
read yearly by folks, who seek Christmas magic.

The Grinch is his name, he’s mean and not boring
He hatches a plan, to steal Christmas’ morning.

But he learned a good lesson, and thrice grew his small heart
He turned a new leaf, and started a new start.

A decade or so later, a cartoon was then done
From Chuck Jones and company, and oh it was fun.

Jump forward in time, about a decade or three
A big movie was made; an annual must-see.

That Grinch wasn’t perfect, it sagged in the middle
But the end was so great; played my heart like a fiddle.

Fast forward again, to this present year
“Another Grinch?!” you may say, but have you no fear.

Yes the previews look stupid, the ads all look trite
But surprisingly so, the end-result was no blight.

The beginning is great, devilishly funny
The middle less so, but still worth your money.

Then comes the finale, the stealing of Christmas
It differs from the book, but please just bear with this.

It has a light charm, that you can not deny
with slick animation and wit; I can’t lie.

It changes the ending, but only a little
the spirit’s the same, and again “heart=fiddle.”

So what can I say about the new Grinchy flick?
Should you pass, should you rent, should you see it right quick?

I think parents with children will like it a lot,
if only to see the smiles on their tots.

And though it’s not perfect, overall it’s a win.

If I had to rate it, I’d give it 8 out of 10.

