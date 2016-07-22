WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 14, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Daddy Issues.

Five nights before SummerSlam, the 991st edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. After suffering another savage beating at the hands of Randy Orton two weeks ago, Jeff Hardy would return to SmackDown LIVE less than a week before his United States Title rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam. What will Jeff Hardy have to say about Orton’s attack as well as his rematch with Shinsuke this Sunday? Also, before they square off in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam, SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and her challengers Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair would be in the same ring at the same time on SmackDown LIVE.

Match Results

  • Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville by Mandy Rose submitting to Becky Lynch’s Dis-Arm-Her.
  • 6-Man Tag: The New Day def. SAnitY by Big E pinning Killian Dain following the Up, Up, Down, Down.
  • Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. Aiden English by pin following the Hammerlock DDT.
  • Jeff Hardy def. Shelton Benjamin by pin following the Twist of Fate and a splash.

