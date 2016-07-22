WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 31, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Title vs. Friendship

The 989th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. After twice being attacked by Randy Orton two weeks ago, Jeff Hardy would return to SmackDown LIVE as “The Charismatic Enigma” will be looking to confront “The Viper”. Will Jeff and Orton come face-to-face on SmackDown LIVE and, if so, will Jeff look to repay Orton for his actions? Also, after Samoa Joe ambushed WWE Champion AJ Styles last week and put the champion to sleep with the Coquina Clutch, “The Samoan Submission Machine” would sign his name on the dotted line to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. With these two embarking on a collision course at “The Biggest Event of the Summer”, what will happen between champion and challenger on SmackDown LIVE?

Match Results

  • #1 Contenders’ Tag Team Tournament: First Round Match: Cesaro & Sheamus def. The Usos by Sheamus rolling up Jimmy Uso to advance to the Finals.
  • Zelina Vega (with Andrade “Cien” Almas) def. Lana by roll-up with the tights after a distraction by Aiden English.
  • Non-Title: Charlotte Flair def. Carmella by submission to the Figure-Eight to earn a spot in the SmackDown Women’s Title match at SummerSlam.

See page 2 for detailed results.

