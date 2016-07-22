WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 3, 2018

Just Like Old Times.

The 985th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the CenturyLink Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. After last week’s shocking reunion of Team Hell No when Kane came to the aid of Daniel Bryan to help fight off The Bludgeon Brothers before the former tag team champions hugged it out in the ring, Team Hell No now has a shot at the tag team titles at Extreme Rules when they challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Now that Team Hell No is back, Daniel Bryan & Kane would make an appearance on SmackDown LIVE.

Match Results

United States Championship: Open Challenge: Jeff Hardy (c) def. The Miz by pin following the Swanton Bomb to retain.

Battle of the Sexes: Asuka and James Ellsworth fight to a double count-out.

Non-Title: AJ Styles def. Aiden English by submission to the Calf Crusher.

Becky Lynch def. Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Team Hell No def. The Usos by Kane pinning Jey Uso following the chokeslam. As a result, The Usos will not be added to the SmackDown Tag Team Title match at Extreme Rules.

