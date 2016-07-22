WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: June 26, 2018

Oh Hell No.

The 984th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA. With Shinsuke Nakamura out of action due to injury, the budding rivalry between Nakamura and United States Champion Jeff Hardy would be put on hold. However, Jeff Hardy would still be looking for competition on SmackDown LIVE as the United States Champion will appear to issue an open challenge for his title! Who will answer the call for a United States Title match? Also, after SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers interfered in the #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match last week, costing Daniel Bryan a WWE Title opportunity at Extreme Rules, The Bludgeon Brothers would be The Miz’s guests on Miz TV. Will the SmackDown Tag Team Champions offer an explanation for their actions? How will Daniel Bryan respond to Harper & Rowan’s involvement last week?

Match Results

Rusev (with Aiden English) def. Xavier Woods (with Big E & Kofi Kingston) by submission to the Accolade.

United States Championship: Open Challenge: Eric Young (with Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe) def. Jeff Hardy (c) by DQ after Jey Uso attacks Eric Young. As a result, Jeff Hardy (c) retains.

6-Man Tag: Jeff Hardy & The Usos def. SAnitY by Jeff Hardy pinning Alexander Wolfe following the Swanton Bomb.

Becky Lynch def. Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose) by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Daniel Bryan def. Harper (with Rowan) by DQ after Rowan interferes.

