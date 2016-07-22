WWE Spoilers: Three more title matches announced for Extreme Rules

The 10th annual WWE Extreme Rules will come to you, live on the WWE Network, in less than two weeks on July 15 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. As announced on RAW and SmackDown LIVE last week, the RAW Tag Team, SmackDown Tag Team, and SmackDown Women’s Titles will be defended at the event. Here is the updated card for Extreme Rules:

  • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The B-Team

What do you think of the updated card for Extreme Rules? Post your comments in the box below.

