WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 10, 2018

WWE SmackDown

Chaotic Prelude.

Five nights before Extreme Rules, the 986th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Before he defends the WWE Championship against Rusev at Extreme Rules this Sunday, WWE Champion AJ Styles would have an old rivalry to deal with on SmackDown LIVE as, for the first time since their wild Last Man Standing Match at Money-in-the-Bank, AJ Styles would go one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match! Also, as Team Hell No prepares to challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles this Sunday, Daniel Bryan & Kane would be the guests on Miz TV. Given the long and storied rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz, what will happen when Team Hell No and The Miz are in the same ring at the same time?

  • Non-Title: AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ after Rusev interferes.
  • Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (with Aiden English) def. AJ Styles & Jeff Hardy by Rusev pinning Jeff Hardy following the Machka Kick.
  • Battle of the Sexes II: Lumberjack Match: Asuka def. James Ellsworth by submission to the Asuka Lock.
  • Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. Sin Cara by pin following the double knees in the corner.
  • 10-Man Tag: Team Hell No & The New Day def. The Bludgeon Brothers & SAnitY by Daniel Bryan pinning Eric Young following the running knee.

