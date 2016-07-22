WWE Spoilers: Two new matches announced for Money-in-the-Bank

The ninth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on June 17 at 7/6c from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. As announced on SmackDown LIVE, the stipulation for the WWE Title rematch between AJ Styles (c) and Shinsuke Nakamura has been confirmed. Also, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the event and Roman Reigns will face Jinder Mahal. Here is the updated card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

  • Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. one member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe
  • Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
  • WWE Championship: Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias
  • Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
  • Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Gallows & Anderson

(updated on 6/4/18)

What do you think of the WWE Title match stipulation? Post your comments in the box below.

