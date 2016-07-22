WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 6, 2018

Helluva Betrayal.

Five nights before Fastlane, the 968th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. Less than a week before he has the unenviable task of defending the WWE Championship in a Six Pack Challenge against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and John Cena where the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission on any other competitor in the match will be the WWE Champion, the reigning WWE Champion would be in action on SmackDown LIVE as AJ Styles would go one-on-one with one of his five challengers this Sunday, Dolph Ziggler, in a non-title match. Can “The Phenomenal One” defeat Dolph ahead of Fastlane or will “The Show Off” pick up some major momentum heading into the Six Pack Challenge with a win over the WWE Champion? How will the other four challengers look to make an impact before Fastlane?

Match Results

Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) def. Randy Orton by pin following the Khallas after a distraction by Bobby Roode.

Becky Lynch def. Carmella by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Non-Title: AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler fight to a No Contest after Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn interfere.

Fatal 5-Way Match: Non-Title: Sami Zayn def. AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler by pinning Kevin Owens following the Helluva Kick.

