WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match changed to a Six Pack Challenge at Fastlane

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The fourth annual WWE Fastlane will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on March 11 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. As established on SmackDown LIVE, the WWE Title match has been changed for a third time and will now be a Six Pack Challenge. Here is the updated card for Fastlane:

  • WWE Championship: Six Pack Challenge: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. John Cena
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott
  • United States Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton

What do you think of the updated card for Fastlane? Post your comments in the box below.

