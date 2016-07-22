WWE RAW Results: March 19, 2018

Deletion Complete?

The 1295th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Last week on RAW, Roman Reigns was expecting to finally have his face-to-face confrontation with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their Universal Title match at WrestleMania but, for the third week in a row, Brock did not show up for RAW. Fed up with feeling like he was being disrespected by not only Brock Lesnar, but WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Reigns would confront the Chairman in the Gorilla Position before having a private meeting with the Chairman. Following the meeting, Mr. McMahon would reveal that the fans have his word that Brock Lesnar will be on RAW this week before also announcing that Roman Reigns has been temporarily suspended! With Roman Reigns suspended by the Chairman, will Brock Lesnar feel comfortable showing up in Dallas or will the Universal Champion continue to no-show as WrestleMania draws near? Also on RAW, the unusual, out-of-this world feud between “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt would culminate on The Hardy Compound as “The Woken One” will combat “The Eater of Worlds” in The Ultimate Deletion. Given Matt’s creative and insane concepts, does Bray Wyatt know what he’s in for stepping foot onto The Hardy Compound?

Match Results

Non-Title: Asuka def. Alexa Bliss (with Mickie James) by intentional count-out.

Braun Strowman def. Cesaro (with Sheamus) by pin following the running powerslam.

The Revival def. Titus Worldwide by Dash Wilder pinning Apollo following the Shatter Machine.

Absolution’s Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville (with Paige) def. Bayley & Sasha Banks by Sonya Deville pinning Bayley following a kick to the head.

6-Man Tag: The Balor Club def. The Miz & The Miztourage by Finn Balor rolling up The Miz.

The Ultimate Deletion: “Woken” Matt Hardy (with Brother Nero, Senor Benjamin, & Vanguard 001) def. Bray Wyatt by pin following the Twist of Fate on the shores of the Lake of Reincarnation.

