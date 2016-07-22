WWE RAW Results: March 12, 2018

The 1294th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. After taking Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to task over the last couple of weeks for not caring about the fans and “hiding” behind his contract, Roman Reigns has certainly not endeared himself to his WrestleMania opponent and “The Big Dog” would get the confrontation he’s been waiting for on RAW as Reigns and Lesnar would be in the same ring at the same time for their first face-to-face confrontation since their Universal Title match at WrestleMania was made official. Given the disparaging remarks made by Roman Reigns over the last couple of weeks, will Brock Lesnar come dressed for a “fight” as Roman has suggested? Will we get a preview of this WrestleMania showdown on RAW?

Match Results

Sasha Banks (with Bayley) def. Sonya Deville (with Paige & Mandy Rose) by submission to the Bank Statement.

Finn Balor def. Seth Rollins by roll-up.

Asuka def. Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss) by submission to the Asuka Lock.

Nia Jax def. Joan King (local competitor) by pin following the big leg drop.

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal: Braun Strowman def. Gallows & Anderson, The Miztourage, Titus Worldwide, The Revival, and Heath Slater & Rhyno to become the #1 Contender for the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

