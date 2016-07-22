WWE Spoilers: Final card for the 2018 Royal Rumble

The 31st annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, this Sunday night, January 28, at a special start time of 7/6c from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Featuring the annual 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as well as the first ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, the Royal Rumble will also see the Universal Championship, WWE Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship defended. Here is the final card for the Royal Rumble:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

First Ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Universal Championship: Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane

WWE Championship: 2-on-1 Handicap Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: 2-out-of-3 Falls: The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

RAW Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

United States Championship Open Challenge (Kickoff Match)

Kickoff Match: Gallows & Anderson vs. The Revival

6-Man Tag: Kickoff Match: Kalisto, Lince Dorado, & Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Jack Gallagher, & Drew Gulak

The two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff will start at 5/4c (two hours before the pay-per-view) and will feature the Royal Rumble Kickoff panel hosted by Renee Young and featuring special guests RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Kickoff will also feature the United States Championship Open Challenge, Gallows & Anderson vs. The Revival, and the 6-Man Tag Match. The Royal Rumble Kickoff will be available to watch on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, & Pinterest.

Eighteen Superstars have been announced for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and eighteen Superstars have been announced for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. For the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Elias (RAW), Randy Orton (SmackDown LIVE), Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown LIVE), John Cena (Free Agent), Finn Balor (RAW), Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE), “Woken” Matt Hardy (RAW), Bray Wyatt (RAW), Rusev (SmackDown LIVE), Aiden English (SmackDown LIVE), Apollo Crews (RAW), Titus O’Neil (RAW), The Miz (RAW), Tye Dillinger (SmackDown LIVE), Big E (SmackDown LIVE), Kofi Kingston (SmackDown LIVE), Xavier Woods (SmackDown LIVE), and Roman Reigns (RAW) have all been confirmed. This leaves twelve spots open for surprise entrants.

Meanwhile, for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Naomi (SmackDown LIVE), Asuka (RAW), Ruby Riott (SmackDown LIVE), Natalya (SmackDown LIVE), Sasha Banks (RAW), Bayley (RAW), Mandy Rose (RAW), Sonya Deville (RAW), Carmella (SmackDown LIVE), Lana (SmackDown LIVE), Tamina (SmackDown LIVE), Liv Morgan (SmackDown LIVE), Sarah Logan (SmackDown LIVE), Mickie James (RAW), Nia Jax (RAW), Becky Lynch (SmackDown LIVE), Dana Brooke (RAW), and Alicia Fox (RAW). This leaves twelve spots open for surprise entrants. It was also announced this week that RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon (who announced the Women’s Royal Rumble Match last month) will be doing color commentary for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

The winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match will face either the Universal Champion or the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 34 and the winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match will face either the RAW Women’s Champion or the SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 34. It’s interesting to point out that WWE.com says that the winner of the Royal Rumble gets to face the champion “of their choosing” at WrestleMania, meaning that the Rumble winner could go for either title regardless of which brand they’re on.

