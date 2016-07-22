WWE RAW Results: January 15, 2018

Blackout.

Thirteen nights before the Royal Rumble, the 1286th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Last week on RAW, Braun Strowman made his presence felt when “The Monster Among Men” single-handedly laid waste to both Kane and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, tossing both of his Royal Rumble opponents around the backstage area before using a grappling hook to bring a heavy steel set piece down on top of Kane and Brock. While Kane was able to stumble away from the wreckage, Brock would be stretchered out of the arena though the Universal Champion would voice his objections to being carted out. Now, with the Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship less than two weeks away, what else will happen between these three monsters? Also, before they are both a part of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the Royal Rumble, Asuka would face her toughest opponent since coming to RAW as the undefeated “Empress of Tomorrow” would go one-on-one with the powerhouse Nia Jax! Can Asuka keep her undefeated streak alive against the behemoth of the RAW women’s division or will Nia Jax squash “The Empress of Tomorrow”?

Match Results

Titus Worldwide (with Dana Brooke) def. Cesaro & Sheamus by Apollo Crews rolling up Sheamus after a distraction by Jason Jordan.

Cedric Alexander (with Goldust) def. Tony Nese (with Enzo Amore) by pin following the Lumbar Check.

Asuka def. Nia Jax by referee stoppage after Nia Jax is unable to continue.

The Revival def. two local competitors by Dash Wilder pinning a local competitor following the Shatter Machine.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Non-Title: Roman Reigns def. The Miztourage (with The Miz) by pinning Curtis Axel following the Spear.

Sonya Deville (with Paige & Mandy Rose) def. Sasha Banks (with Bayley & Mickie James) by pin following a kick to the mid-section.

“Woken” Matt Hardy def. Heath Slater (with Rhyno) by pin following the Twist of Fate.

Seth Rollins (with Jason Jordan) def. Finn Balor (with Gallows & Anderson) by pin following the Curb Stomp after Jason Jordan trips Finn Balor.

