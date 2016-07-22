WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match confirmed for the Royal Rumble

The 31st annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, on January 28 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, the WWE Championship will be defended at the Royal Rumble in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Also, three new participants have been confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match while ten new participants were announced for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated card for the Royal Rumble:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

First Ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

WWE Championship: 2-on-1 Handicap Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Universal Championship: Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane

Finals of the United States Championship Tournament

As of this post, six Superstars have been officially named for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match as Elias (RAW), Randy Orton (SmackDown LIVE), Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown LIVE), John Cena (Free Agent), Finn Balor (RAW), and Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE) are all confirmed entrants. Meanwhile, fourteen Superstars have been officially named for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match as Naomi (SmackDown LIVE), Asuka (RAW), Ruby Riott (SmackDown LIVE), Natalya (SmackDown LIVE), Sasha Banks (RAW), Bayley (RAW), Paige (RAW), Mandy Rose (RAW), Sonya Deville (RAW), Carmella (SmackDown LIVE), Lana (SmackDown LIVE), Tamina (SmackDown LIVE), Liv Morgan (SmackDown LIVE), and Sarah Logan (SmackDown LIVE) will all be a part of the historic first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

The tournament to crown a new United States Champion will culminate at the Royal Rumble with the Finals of the United States Championship Tournament. Three of the four Semi-Finalists have been confirmed as Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, and Xavier Woods have all advanced in the tournament. The final Semi-Finalist will be determined on next week’s SmackDown LIVE when Mojo Rawley faces Zack Ryder in the final First Round Match. The winner of Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder will face Bobby Roode in the Semi-Finals while Xavier Woods will face Jinder Maha in the other Semi-Final match. The winners of those two matches will face off at the Royal Rumble to decide the new United States Champion.

