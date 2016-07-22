WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 29, 2017



Never Trust a Viper.

The 941st edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, AR. Last week on SmackDown LIVE, the controversy surrounding the United States Championship would continue as, earlier in the night, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon would agree to let Kevin Owens have one last United States Title match against AJ Styles with Kevin Owens getting to pick the Special Guest Referee for the match. Kevin Owens would end up picking Baron Corbin as the Special Guest Referee in exchange for Corbin getting the first shot at the United States Title once Owens won it. However, during the main event between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the United States Title, Baron Corbin’s questionable refereeing would lead to Shane McMahon coming down to ringside to confront Baron Corbin with Corbin quitting his refereeing duties halfway through the match and handing the referee shirt over to Shane! Kevin Owens would then let his issues with Shane McMahon get the better of him and it would lead to AJ Styles successfully retaining the United States Title. With Kevin Owens no longer allowed to challenge for the United States Championship as long as AJ Styles is champion, how will Kevin Owens respond to the controversial conclusion to the title match last week? What’s next for AJ Styles and the United States Championship?

Match Results

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin def. The Ascension by Shelton Benjamin pinning Viktor following Paydirt.

United States Championship: U.S. Open Challenge: AJ Styles (c) def. Tye Dillinger by submission to the Calf Crusher to retain.

Bobby Roode def. Mike Kanellis (with Maria Kanellis) by pin following the Glorious DDT.

Special Guest Referee – Kevin Owens: Aiden English def. Sami Zayn by pin following the Pop-Up Powerbomb. After the match, Shane McMahon announces that the match did not count and it will be stricken from the record books.

Non-Title: Winners Pick The Rematch Stipulation: The Usos def. The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) by Jimmy Uso rolling up Kofi Kingston with the tights. As a result, The Usos get to pick the stipulation for the rematch between The Usos and The New Day.

Tamina (with Lana) def. Tina Stock (local competitor) by pin following a super kick.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton def. Jinder Mahal & Rusev (with The Singh Brothers) by Shinsuke Nakamura pinning Rusev following the Kinshasa.

