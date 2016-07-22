WWE RAW Results: August 7, 2017

Last Monster Standing.

Thirteen nights before SummerSlam, the 1263rd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Less than two weeks before they, along with Samoa Joe and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, the intense rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman would get taken to another level on RAW when “The Big Dog” faces “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match, where the only way to win is by incapacitating your opponent to the point that they cannot get to their feet by the referee’s count of ten! The last time these two went one-on-one was at Great Balls of Fire in an Ambulance Match where Roman Reigns crashed an ambulance with Braun Strowman inside only for Braun to walk away from the wreckage and return a little over a week later. After seeing the lengths these two went to at Great Balls of Fire to try and destroy each other, what will Roman and Braun be capable of in a Last Man Standing Match? Also, after injuring her shoulder in a match against Nia Jax last week, it was reported prior to RAW that Bayley will not be able to compete in her scheduled match against Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. After this heartbreaking news, Bayley would make an appearance on RAW to address her injury and, hopefully, provide an update on when we can expect to see her back in the ring again.

Match Results

Sheamus (with Cesaro) def. Seth Rollins by roll-up after a distraction by Cesaro.

Jason Jordan def. Jean Pierre Goulet (local competitor) by pin following the lifting neckbreaker.

Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Sasha Banks def. Emma and Alicia Fox by Emma submitting to Sasha Banks’ Bank Statement to advance to next week’s #1 Contender’s Match.

Gallows & Anderson def. Enzo & Big Show by Karl Anderson pinning Enzo Amore following a running kick.

Dean Ambrose def. Cesaro (with Sheamus) by roll-up after a failed distraction by Sheamus.

Akira Tozawa def. Ariya Daivari by pin following the top rope senton bomb.

Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Nia Jax def. Mickie James and Dana Brooke by pinning Dana Brooke following the big leg drop to advance to next week’s #1 Contender’s Match.

Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman def. Roman Reigns after Samoa Joe chokes Roman Reigns out with the Coquina Clutch.

