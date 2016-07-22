WWE RAW Results: August 14, 2017

Beast vs. Monster

Six nights before SummerSlam, the 1264th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Last week on RAW, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman looked to settle their long-standing rivalry in a vicious Last Man Standing Match but things were left unsettled at the end of the night thanks to the involvement of Samoa Joe, who choked Roman Reigns out with the Coquina Clutch, paving the way for Braun Strowman to pick up the win. Now, before Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman, along with defending champion Brock Lesnar, are part of a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam this Sunday, what will happen between these four Superstars ahead of their massive collision at “The Biggest Event of the Summer”? Also, with Bayley unable to compete in the RAW Women’s Title match at SummerSlam due to a shoulder injury, two Triple Threat Qualifying Matches were held on last week’s RAW as Sasha Banks defeated Emma and Alicia Fox in one Triple Threat Match while Nia Jax soundly defeated Mickie James and Dana Brooke in the other Triple Threat Match to bring them one stop closer to being named the new #1 Contender. Now, on this week’s RAW, “The Boss” Sasha Banks will go one-on-one with the dominant and destructive Nia Jax with the winner facing Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

Match Results

#1 Contender’s Match: Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax by submission to the Bank Statement to become the #1 Contender for the RAW Women’s Title at SummerSlam.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Akira Tozawa (with Titus O’Neil) def. Neville (c) by pin following the senton bomb off of the top rope to win the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

Bray Wyatt def. Finn Balor by pin following Sister Abigail.

Mickie James def. Emma by pin following the Mick Kick.

Non-Title: Jason Jordan def. The Miz (with Maryse & The Miztourage) by DQ after The Miztourage interferes.

6-Man Tag: Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz def. The Miz & The Miztourage (with Maryse) by Jeff Hardy pinning Bo Dallas following the Swanton Bomb.

