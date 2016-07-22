WWE Spoilers: John Cena vs. Baron Corbin announced for SummerSlam

The 30th annual WWE SummerSlam will be a joint production of RAW and SmackDown LIVE and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on August 20 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. As announced on SmackDown LIVE, John Cena will go one-on-one with “Mr. Money-in-the-Bank” Baron Corbin at SummerSlam. Also, two additional matches were confirmed on RAW as Finn Balor will face Bray Wyatt and Big Show will face Big Cass with a unique stipulation applied. Here is the updated card for “The Biggest Event of the Summer”:

Universal Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

United States Championship: Special Referee – Shane McMahon: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks or Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Enzo Amore in a Shark Cage: Big Show vs. Big Cass

After it was confirmed that Bayley’s shoulder injury will keep her from competing at SummerSlam in the originally scheduled RAW Women’s Title match, it was determined on RAW (via two Triple Threat Qualifying Matches) that Sasha Banks will go one-on-one with Nia Jax on RAW this coming Monday night with the winner challenging Alexa Bliss (c) for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

For the match between Big Show and Big Cass, Enzo Amore will be locked in a shark cage that will be hanging over the ring for the duration of the match to prevent Enzo from getting involved in the one-on-one match. The last match to have this stipulation was at the Royal Rumble in January when Chris Jericho was locked in the shark cage for the Universal Title match between then champion Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns.

Along with the four-hour main SummerSlam show, there will be a special two-hour SummerSlam Kickoff that will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting at 5/4c. No matches have been confirmed for the Kickoff as of this post. The SummerSlam Kickoff Panel will consist of Renee Young, Peter Rosenburg, and David Otunga with two WWE Hall of Fame guests, Lita and Jerry “The King” Lawler.

What do you think of the updated SummerSlam card? Post your comments in the box below.