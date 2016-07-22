WWE RAW Results: June 12, 2017



So Close.

The 1255th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. The Cajundome would be host to the return of “The Beast” as, for the first time since the night after WrestleMania, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar would make an appearance on RAW to confront the #1 Contender for his title on July 9 at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, Samoa Joe! After Samoa Joe savagely attacked Brock’s advocate Paul Heyman last week, choking Heyman out with the Coquina Clutch and leaving the advocate face down in the ring, Brock Lesnar will certainly be looking for a fight with “The Destroyer” on RAW. Will Samoa Joe meet “The Beast” head on ahead of their clash for the Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire or will these two animalistic competitors save the fight for pay-per-view?

Match Results

Elias Samson def. Dean Ambrose by pin following the swinging neckbreaker after a distraction by The Miz & Maryse.

Cedric Alexander def. Noam Dar by pin following the Lumbar Check.

Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil) def. Kalisto by pin with the spinning sitout powerbomb.

6-Woman Tag: Sasha Banks, Mickie James, & Dana Brooke def. Alexa Bliss, Emma, & Nia Jax by Emma submitting to Sasha Banks’ Bank Statement.

Heath Slater & Rhyno def. The Miz & Miz Bear (with Maryse) by Heath Slater pinning The Miz following Dirty Deeds by Dean Ambrose.

Gallows & Anderson def. Enzo & Big Cass by Karl Anderson pinning Enzo Amore following the Magic Killer.

RAW Tag Team Championship: 2-out-of-3 Falls: First Fall: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) def. The Hardy Boyz by Sheamus (c) pinning Jeff Hardy following the Brogue Kick out of mid-air to score the first fall (1-0).

RAW Tag Team Championship: 2-out-of-3 Falls: Second Fall: The Hardy Boyz def. Cesaro & Sheamus (c) by Matt Hardy pinning Cesaro (c) following the Twist of Fate to score the second fall (1-1).

RAW Tag Team Championship: 2-out-of-3 Falls: Third Fall: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) and The Hardy Boyz fight to a Double Count-Out. As a result, Cesaro & Sheamus (c) retain.

See page 2 for detailed results.