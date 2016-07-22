WWE RAW Results: May 15, 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE Raw

Beast vs. Bray?

The 1251st edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Two weeks ago on RAW, a Triple Threat Match took place between The Miz, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins to determine a new #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship and, with Bray Wyatt taking out Finn Balor and Samoa Joe taking out Seth Rollins, it was The Miz who would walk away with the victory, earning the self-proclaimed “A-Lister” a future shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Now, on this week’s RAW, The Miz would get his shot at the prestigious title as “The A-Lister” challenges Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship. Can The Miz find a way to win his seventh Intercontinental Championship or will Dean Ambrose prove that he has The Miz’s number by successfully retaining the title?

Match Results

  • Jeff Hardy (with Matt Hardy) def. Sheamus (with Cesaro) by pin following the Swanton Bomb.
  • Alicia Fox (with Noam Dar) def. Sasha Banks by pin following the Scissors Kick.
  • Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (with Maryse) def. Dean Ambrose (c) by DQ after Dean Ambrose (c) delivers a low blow to The Miz. As a result, Dean Ambrose (c) retains.
  • Neville & TJP def. Austin Aries & Jack Gallagher by TJP pinning Jack Gallagher following the Detonation Kick.
  • Roman Reigns def. Finn Balor by pin following the Spear.
  • Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) def. Titus O’Neil (with Apollo Crews) by pin following a big boot after a distraction by Enzo Amore.
  • Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt by DQ after Samoa Joe interferes.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE RAW Results: May 15, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: May 15, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Doctor Who S10E05: Oxygen – A lot of hot air in an episode that can’t meet its high aspirations

Kevin Boyle
TV Blogs

Doctor Who S10E05: Oxygen – A lot of hot air in an episode that can’t meet its high aspirations

Kevin Boyle
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 9, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 9, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: May 8, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: May 8, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Review: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOLUME 2 is almost perfect

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Review: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOLUME 2 is almost perfect

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Fargo S03E03 Review: The Law of Non-Contradiction – Odd episode that shouldn’t work, but does.

Salome G
TV Blogs

Fargo S03E03 Review: The Law of Non-Contradiction – Odd episode that shouldn’t work, but does.

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 2, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 2, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Review: THE CIRCLE is a confused look at the darkside of a Hipster Utopia

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Review: THE CIRCLE is a confused look at the darkside of a Hipster Utopia

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE RAW Results: May 1, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: May 1, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw