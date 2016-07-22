WWE RAW Results: May 15, 2017

Beast vs. Bray?

The 1251st edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Two weeks ago on RAW, a Triple Threat Match took place between The Miz, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins to determine a new #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship and, with Bray Wyatt taking out Finn Balor and Samoa Joe taking out Seth Rollins, it was The Miz who would walk away with the victory, earning the self-proclaimed “A-Lister” a future shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Now, on this week’s RAW, The Miz would get his shot at the prestigious title as “The A-Lister” challenges Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship. Can The Miz find a way to win his seventh Intercontinental Championship or will Dean Ambrose prove that he has The Miz’s number by successfully retaining the title?

Match Results

Jeff Hardy (with Matt Hardy) def. Sheamus (with Cesaro) by pin following the Swanton Bomb.

Alicia Fox (with Noam Dar) def. Sasha Banks by pin following the Scissors Kick.

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (with Maryse) def. Dean Ambrose (c) by DQ after Dean Ambrose (c) delivers a low blow to The Miz. As a result, Dean Ambrose (c) retains.

Neville & TJP def. Austin Aries & Jack Gallagher by TJP pinning Jack Gallagher following the Detonation Kick.

Roman Reigns def. Finn Balor by pin following the Spear.

Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) def. Titus O’Neil (with Apollo Crews) by pin following a big boot after a distraction by Enzo Amore.

Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt by DQ after Samoa Joe interferes.

