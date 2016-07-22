WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 4, 2017

Two nights after a spectacular WrestleMania, the 920th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. After one of the most bizarre WWE Championship matches in WrestleMania history, SmackDown LIVE has a new WWE Champion as Randy Orton pushed through all of the unnerving tactics of Bray Wyatt, hitting his former master with the RKO and winning his thirteenth World Title at “The Ultimate Thrill Ride”! After burning down the Wyatt compound, driving a Crusix into Sister Abigail’s grave and, now, taking the WWE Title from Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton has made good on his vow to take everything from “The Eater of Worlds”, but what will be the next chapter in this unusual rivalry? When will Bray Wyatt seek out his rematch for the WWE Title? After a raucous post-WrestleMania RAW that was full of surprises, what does the blue brand have in store for the wild fans in Orlando?

Match Results

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) def. Alexa Bliss by submission to the Front View to retain.

Tye Dillinger def. Curt Hawkins by pin following the Tye Breaker.

Street Fight: Non-Title: Baron Corbin def. Dean Ambrose by pin following the End of Days.

Randy Orton & Luke Harper def. Bray Wyatt & Erick Rowan by Randy Orton pinning Erick Rowan following the RKO.

