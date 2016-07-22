WWE Spoilers: Updated card for WrestleMania 33

RAW and SmackDown LIVE present WWE WrestleMania 33, which will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, on April 2 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. On this week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE, four new matches were announced for WrestleMania as well as a big change to an existing match on the card. Here is the updated card for WrestleMania 33:

Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women’s Championship: Triple Threat Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Every Available Female Superstar on the SmackDown LIVE Roster

The New Day to Serve as the Hosts of WrestleMania

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

It was announced on SmackDown LIVE and Talking Smack, respectively, that SmackDown LIVE Superstars Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews are the first two confirmed entrants for the fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. In previous years, Cesaro, Big Show, and Baron Corbin have all won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

It’s not been revealed what type of match will be contested for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, only that Alexa Bliss will face every available female Superstars on the SmackDown LIVE roster. It’s expected that, in addition to defending champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Becky Lynch, and Mickie James will all be a part of the match.

