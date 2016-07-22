WWE RAW Results: March 20, 2017

The Deadman Cometh.

Thirteen nights before WrestleMania, the 1243rd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The conclusion to last week’s RAW was one to remember as, after being given the entirety of RAW to pick someone on the roster who he would fire, RAW General Manager Mick Foley would try to fire his own boss, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon! The GM would explain that Stephanie lied to him about Triple H getting involved in the Universal Title match this past August and that Stephanie needs to leave. This would lead to a surprise appearance from Triple H as “The Game” would confront former rival Mick Foley, calling Foley a “pathetic has-been” and telling the GM to get out of his ring. Foley would not take this disrespect lying down though as Mick would bring out his old friend, Mr. Socko, shoving the dirty old sock down the throat of Triple H with the Mandible Claw! Stephanie would then intervene with a low blow to Foley before Triple H was set to do further damage to the WWE Hall of Famer. However, Seth Rollins would then make an unexpected appearance, tossing his crutch to the side and storming the ring and, while Rollins would gain the early advantage over his former mentor, Triple H would use Seth’s crutch against him, viciously assaulting the injured knee and punishing Rollins with a modified Figure-Four Leg Lock, trying to permanently cripple his former protégé. Following this hellacious assault, what is the status of Seth Rollins and his injured knee? Has Triple H ensured that Seth Rollins will not be a part of WrestleMania?

Match Results

Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn by submission to the Coquina Clutch.

Charlotte Flair def. Dana Brooke by pin following a big boot.

The Brian Kendrick def. T.J. Perkins by pin following Sliced Bread #2.

Non-Title: No DQ: Nia Jax def. Bayley by pin following a Samoan Drop to earn a spot in the RAW Women’s Title match at WrestleMania.

4-on-2 Handicap Match: Cesaro & Sheamus def. Enzo & Big Cass and Gallows & Anderson by Sheamus pinning Karl Anderson following a double team Brogue Kick. As a result, Cesaro & Sheamus keep their spots in the RAW Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania.

Austin Aries def. Tony Nese by pin following the Discus Fivearm.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman fight to a No Contest after The Undertaker appears.

