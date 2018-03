WWE 2K17 Cover Star Revealed

Following the reveal of Goldberg in WWE 2K17, eagle eyed viewers noticed that the former WCW Champion was being escorted to Suplex City, today we can reveal that “The Conqueror” Brock Lesnar is this years cover star!

You can watch the trailer below. WWE 2K17 is slated for release in October. You can pre-order it now on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.