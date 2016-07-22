First three WWE 2K17 roster members revealed

At E3 we found out the first three confirmed superstars who will be appearing in WWE 2K17. To nobodies surprise, the first is the face of the WWE, 15 time World Champion John Cena. Joining him, the first representative of the Diva’s Women’s roster, former NXT Women’s Champion “The Boss” Sasha Banks. Finally, kicking off the on-disc legends collection is the legendary (duh!) Ultimate Warrior!

The trio were revealed by artist Rob Schamberger, who is currently in the middle of creating a giant painting of them at this year’s E3 show in Los Angeles, California.