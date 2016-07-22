First three WWE 2K17 roster members revealed

First three WWE 2K17 roster members revealedPosted on June 15, 2016 by Matt Denton Video Game NewsShare On: Tweet At E3 we found out the first three confirmed superstars who will be appearing in WWE 2K17. To nobodies surprise, the first is the face of the WWE, 15 time World Champion John Cena. Joining him, the first representative of the Diva’s Women’s roster, former NXT Women’s Champion “The Boss” Sasha Banks. Finally, kicking off the on-disc legends collection is the legendary (duh!) Ultimate Warrior! The trio were revealed by artist Rob Schamberger, who is currently in the middle of creating a giant painting of them at this year’s E3 show in Los Angeles, California. .@robschamberger's #WWE2K17 roster painting is looking awesome at the end of #E32016 day 1! Come on back tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/AX6nHVir6U — WWE 2K17 (@WWEgames) June 15, 2016