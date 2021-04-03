|Cookie
|Description
|_pxvid
|This cookie is used for detection of the browser and distinguishing whether it is a real user or malicious bot.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Advertisement".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|This cookies is set by GDPR Cookie Consent WordPress Plugin. The cookie is used to remember the user consent for the cookies under the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-non-necessary
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Non Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|This cookie is used to keep track of which cookies the user have approved for this site.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-preferences
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Preferences".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-uncategorized
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Uncategorized".
|CraftSessionId
|This cookie name is associated with the Craft web content management system, where is functions as an anonymous session identifier.
|csrftoken
|This cookie is associated with Django web development platform for python. Used to help protect the website against Cross-Site Request Forgery attacks
|DSID
|To note specific user identity. Contains hashed/encrypted unique ID.
|JSESSIONID
|Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
|PHPSESSID
|This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
|viewed_cookie_policy
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
|Cookie
|Description
|test_cookie
|This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the users' browser supports cookies.
|Cookie
|Description
|b30msc
|btc
|CMST
|cref
|d
|gpl
|i
|icts
|ig_did
|mdata
|na_rn
|na_sc_e
|na_sr
|na_srp
|session_depth
|visitor-id
|Cookie
|Description
|__gads
|This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
|__stid
|The cookie is set by ShareThis. The cookie is used for site analytics to determine the pages visited, the amount of time spent, etc.
|_ga
|This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, camapign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assigns a randoly generated number to identify unique visitors.
|_gat_gtag_UA_60765351_1
|Google uses this cookie to distinguish users.
|_gid
|This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the wbsite is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages viisted in an anonymous form.
|ad-id
|Provided by amazon-adsystem.com for tracking user actions on other websites to provide targeted content
|demdex
|This cookie is set under the domain demdex.net and is used by Adobe Audience Manager to help identify a unique visitor across domains.
|DigiTrust.v1.identity
|Registers data on visitors’ website-behaviour. This is used for internal analysis and website optimization.
|dmvk
|This cookie is set by DailyMotion who display videos, it registers statistical data of visitors' behaviour on the website.
|gid
|This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the wbsite is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages viisted in an anonymous form.
|GPS
|This cookie is set by Youtube and registers a unique ID for tracking users based on their geographical location
|is_unique
|This cookie is set by StatCounter to determine how people are using the website
|is_visitor_unique
|This cookie is set by StatCounter to determine how people are using the website
|sc_is_visitor_unique
|This cookie is set by StatCounter to determine how people are using the website
|v1st
|This is set by DailyMotion to display videos.
|Cookie
|Description
|__asc
|This cookie is used to collect information on consumer behavior, which is sent to Alexa Analytics.
|__auc
|This cookie is used to collect information on consumer behavior, which is sent to Alexa Analytics.
|__qca
|This cookie is associated with Quantcast and is used for collecting anonymized data to analyze log data from different websites to create reports that enables the website owners and advertisers provide ads for the appropriate audience segments.
|_cc_aud
|The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
|_cc_cc
|The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
|_cc_dc
|The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
|_cc_id
|The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
|_kuid_
|The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
|_px2
|This cookie is set by PerimeterX who provide security analyst oversight.
|_pxff_tm
|This cookie is set by PerimeterX who provide security analyst oversight.
|_pxhd
|This cookie is set by PerimeterX who provide security analyst oversight.
|ab
|This cookie is generally provided by agkn.com and is used for advertising purposes.
|ad-privacy
|Provided by amazon-adsystem.com for tracking user actions on other websites to provide targeted content to the users.
|ayl_visitor
|This cookie registers data on the visitor. The information is used to optimize advertisement relevance.
|bafp
|This cookie is from Media.net and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|bafp_t
|This cookie is from Media.net and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|bfp_sn
|This cookie is from Media.net and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|bfp_sn_pl
|This cookie is from Media.net and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|bfp_sn_rf_8b2087b102c9e3e5ffed1c1478ed8b78
|This cookie is from Media.net and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|bfp_sn_rt_8b2087b102c9e3e5ffed1c1478ed8b78
|This cookie is from Media.net and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|bfp_sn_t_8b2087b102c9e3e5ffed1c1478ed8b78
|This cookie is from Media.net and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|bfp_sn_td_2d31c94105a0aa6d1ceaea0c86c6b656
|This cookie is from Media.net and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|bito
|This cookie is generally provided by bidr.io and is used for advertising purposes.
|bitoIsSecure
|This cookies are generally provided by bidr.io and is used for advertising purposes.
|bsc
|The cookies is set by ownerIQ for the purpose of providing relevant advertisement
|CMID
|This cookie is linked to advertising and tracking the products users were looking at.
|CMPRO
|This cookie is linked to advertising and tracking the products users were looking at.
|CMPS
|This cookie is linked to advertising and tracking the products users were looking at.
|dc_id
|This cookie is used to deliver adverts more relevant to you and your interests. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advertisement as well as help measure the effectiveness of the advertising campaign. They are usually placed by advertising networks with the website operator's permission. They remember that you have visited a website and this information is shared with other organisations such as advertisers.
|did
|The purpose of the cookie is to identify a visitor to serve relevant advertisement.
|didts
|The purpose of the cookie is to identify a visitor to serve relevant advertisement.
|dpm
|The cookie is set by demdex.net. This cookie assigns a unique ID to each visiting user that allows third-party advertisers target that users with relevant ads.
|eud
|This cookie is from Rocket Fuel and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|euds
|This cookie is from Rocket Fuel and is used to deliver targeted advertising across their network sites ensuring users see relevant advertising.
|everest_g_v2
|The cookie is set under eversttech.net domain. The purpose of the cookie is to map clicks to other events on the client's website.
|evo5_popin_instance
|Prevents an interaction from reoccurring for visitors not accepting 3rd party cookies.
|id
|This cookie is set by DoubleClick (which is owned by Google) to build a profile of the website visitor's interests and show relevant ads on other sites.
|IDE
|Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
|io.narrative.guid.v2
|This cookie is generally provided by io.narrative.io and is used for advertising purposes.
|KADUSERCOOKIE
|This cookie is generally provided by pubmatic.com and is used for advertising purposes.
|KTPCACOOKIE
|This cookie is generally provided by pubmatic.com and is used for advertising purposes.
|matchliveramp
|This cookie is provided by w55c.net and is used for advertising purposes.
|mc
|This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
|mxpim
|This cookie is generally provided by mxptint.net for advertising purposes.
|na_tc
|This is a Social Media sharing tracking cookie.
|NID
|This cookie is used to a profile based on user's interest and display personalized ads to the users.
|nnls
|The purpose of the cookie is to identify a visitor to serve relevant advertisement.
|pxrc
|The purpose of the cookie is to identify a visitor to serve relevant advertisement.
|pxvid
|This cookie is set by PerimeterX who provide security analyst oversight.
|rlas3
|The cookie is set by rlcdn.com. The cookie is used to serve relevant ads to the visitor as well as limit the time the visitor sees an and also measure the effectiveness of the campaign.
|Cookie
|Description
|__jid
|Cookies set on the website by the third-party commenting platform Disqus.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|disqus_unique
|These cookies are set by Disqus so that users can comment on website/platform.
|G_ENABLED_IDPS
|The cookie is used by Google and is used for Google Single Sign On.
|mid
|The cookie is set by Instagram. The cookie is used to distinguish users and to show relevant content, for better user experience and security.
|na_id
|This cookie is set by Addthis.com to enable sharing of links on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter
|ouid
|The cookie is set by Addthis which enables the content of the website to be shared across different networking and social sharing websites.
|ov
|This is a generic functional cookie that provides enhanced functionality and personalisation.
|ts
|This cookie is generally provided by PayPal and supports payment services in the website.
|vuid
|These cookies are used by the Vimeo video player on websites.
|Cookie
|Description
|__utma
|This cookie is set by Google Analytics and is used to distinguish users and sessions. The cookie is created when the JavaScript library executes and there are no existing __utma cookies. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.
|__utmb
|The cookie is set by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to determine new sessions/visits. The cookie is created when the JavaScript library executes and there are no existing __utma cookies. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.
|__utmc
|The cookie is set by Google Analytics and is deleted when the user closes the browser. The cookie is not used by ga.js. The cookie is used to enable interoperability with urchin.js which is an older version of Google analytics and used in conjunction with the __utmb cookie to determine new sessions/visits.
|__utmt
|The cookie is set by Google Analytics and is used to throttle the request rate.
|__utmz
|This cookie is set by Google analytics and is used to store the traffic source or campaign through which the visitor reached your site.
|_gat
|This cookies is installed by Google Universal Analytics to throttle the request rate to limit the colllection of data on high traffic sites.
|YSC
|This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
|Cookie
|Description
|lang
|This cookie is used to store the language preferences of a user to serve up content in that stored language the next time user visit the website.
|Cookie
|Description
|__stidv
|attr_multitouch
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-other
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The purpose of this cookie is to check whether or not the user has given the consent to the usage of cookies under the category ‘Other’.
|ep201
|ep202
|ep203
|TapAd_3WAY_SYNCS
|trc_cookie_storage