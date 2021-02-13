WandaVision S01E05-06 Review: Maximum meta Maximoff!

WandaVision is the MCU’s first big Disney+ show, taking us into the apparently fractured mind of Wanda Maximoff.

You can check out our previous reviews here…

EPISODE FIVE

All the talk from this late-80’s/early-90’s themed episode will be on the final shot, featuring the return of Quicksilver. Before that, however, there is a lot to consider. To start with there are the new children of Wanda and Vision, who begin the episode as squalling babies before transforming into kindergarteners within minutes. Later, the kids bump up in age again, to ten-year-old children of mischief. The transformation happens over the course of a day in the show, and it barely cracks the top five of the most bizarre parts of the episode. Death is the theme of the show this week, specifically on the finality of it. Wanda plays the role of living paradox, as she tells her children (who weep over their pet puppy biting the dust) that you “can’t just bring things back from the dead.” eh hem… Later, at work, Vision has an encounter with a co-worker that frees himself from whatever is keeping everyone playing their parts (presumably it’s Wanda but let’s not discount other forces at work). The co-worker cries about the woman that’s in his head, making him do things, etc. Again, the easy guess is Wanda, but I keep thinking Agnes is sus and I’m not letting go of that until I have to. Wanda’s involved certainly, but I wonder how much she’s doing vs how much she’s taking advantage of what’s being done by someone else, and just helping along the way. To get to the real show-stealer moment, the doorbell rings near the end of the episode—just as Wanda and Viz start to have it out about what’s really going on—and who is outside but Wanda’s long-dead brother, Pietro. To say I have questions would be an understatement. First, there’s Wanda’s sincere-sounding assurance to Vision that she isn’t responsible for the doorbell ringing. Whoever is on the other side came there on their own, according to her. Second, it’s worth remembering that, at no time in the show did Wanda ever say her brother was dead. Sure, we know he is, but she always just told people he was “far away.” Third, and this is the big one…

This is Evan Peters, the actor who played Quicksilver in a trio of Fox-produced X-Men movies. In the words of Darcy, watching the show from the nearby S.W.O.R.D. base, “they recast Pietro?!” We’ll have to wait a week to get answers, but one thing stuck out to me about the ending: This Pietro didn’t know who Vision was. The MCU Quicksilver fought alongside Vision at Sokovia. That leads me to believe this Quicksilver is not just some rando from town that she’s pretending is her brother (cast as the Fox actor as a wink to fans). It’s more than that. He can’t be just a brainwashed Westview original resident. His arrival set the alarms off in the S.W.O.R.D. camp. A regular citizen won’t trigger it; only someone coming into the town from the outside (or vice-versa) does that.