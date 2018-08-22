WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 4, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Hide & Seek.

The 994th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. With WWE Hell in a Cell less than two weeks away, the potential challengers for The New Day’s SmackDown Tag Team Titles would become a little more clear as, after Cesaro & Sheamus bested Gallows & Anderson and The Colons in a Triple Threat Tag Match last week, the second Triple Threat Tag Match would take place on this week’s SmackDown LIVE as Rusev & Aiden English, The Usos, and SAnitY would compete to see who will face Cesaro & Sheamus in a #1 Contenders’ Match next week with the winners of that match challenging The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Match Results

  • Daniel Bryan (with Brie Bella) def. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) by pin following the running knee.
  • Naomi def. Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) by sunset flip roll-up.
  • Triple Threat Tag Match: Rusev Day (with Lana) def. The Usos and SAnitY’s Eric Young & Killian Dain (with Alexander Wolfe) by Rusev pinning Eric Young following the Machka Kick to advance to the #1 Contenders’ match next week.
  • R-Truth (with Carmella) def. The Miz (with Maryse) by roll-up after a distraction by Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Next Page
1 2

Tags

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 4, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 4, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: September 3, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: September 3, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 28, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 28, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: August 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: August 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

on Disney owning Fox…what ELSE are they getting?

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

on Disney owning Fox…what ELSE are they getting?

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 21, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 21, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Tombstone is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Tombstone is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE RAW Results: August 20, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: August 20, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Results

Cassidy
WWE NXT

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Results

Cassidy
WWE NXT