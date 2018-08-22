WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 4, 2018

Hide & Seek.

The 994th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. With WWE Hell in a Cell less than two weeks away, the potential challengers for The New Day’s SmackDown Tag Team Titles would become a little more clear as, after Cesaro & Sheamus bested Gallows & Anderson and The Colons in a Triple Threat Tag Match last week, the second Triple Threat Tag Match would take place on this week’s SmackDown LIVE as Rusev & Aiden English, The Usos, and SAnitY would compete to see who will face Cesaro & Sheamus in a #1 Contenders’ Match next week with the winners of that match challenging The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Match Results

Daniel Bryan (with Brie Bella) def. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) by pin following the running knee.

Naomi def. Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) by sunset flip roll-up.

Triple Threat Tag Match: Rusev Day (with Lana) def. The Usos and SAnitY’s Eric Young & Killian Dain (with Alexander Wolfe) by Rusev pinning Eric Young following the Machka Kick to advance to the #1 Contenders’ match next week.

R-Truth (with Carmella) def. The Miz (with Maryse) by roll-up after a distraction by Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella.

