WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 28, 2018

Lass Kicked.

The 993rd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After The New Day triumphed over The Bludgeon Brothers in a No Disqualification Match last week to earn their fifth tag team titles as a team, the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions must look ahead to the first threats to their new reign at WWE Hell in a Cell as SmackDown LIVE would feature two Triple Threat Tag Matches with the winners of those two matches facing each other with the end goal being a match against The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles! Also on SmackDown LIVE, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair would have to take her mind off of former friend turned bitter enemy Becky Lynch as “The Queen” would have Carmella to deal with as “The Princess of Staten Island” would get her rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Match Results

Triple Threat Tag Match: Cesaro & Sheamus def. Gallows & Anderson and The Colons by Cesaro pinning Luke Gallows following a double Back Stabber by The Colons to advance to face the winners of next week’s Triple Threat Tag Match.

Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) def. Naomi by roll-up after a kick from Peyton Royce.

Daniel Bryan (with Brie Bella) def. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) by DQ after The Miz interferes.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Carmella by submission to the Figure-Eight to retain.

See page 2 for detailed results.